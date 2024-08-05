Global Express | Ranil’s last hurrah? Or his Resurrection?Resurrection?

Come September, Should India stop playing favourites in prez polls? There are three clear front runners for the Presidential polls in Sri Lanka. Sitting president Ranil Wickremesinghe, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and a man whom India has openly reached out to - Anura Kumara Dissanayaka - the NPP leader.

The NPP - the National People’s Power or the Jathika Jana Balawegaya - born from the anti-India, anti-LTTE Janatha Vimukta Perumana, the JVP, is an emerging force in Sri Lanka’s polity today. Acknowledging AKD’s growing popularity, Delhi invited him for a formal visit this February. But AKD is being wooed not just by Delhi but by Beijing, Washington, Canberra, and Seoul as he projects himself as a young leader who can steer Sri Lanka into a new era.

He’s not the only one. Sajith Premadasa is being wooed as well! Not just by Delhi but the Rajapaksas as well. India had placed its faith, both, in the Rajapaksas - who opened the doors to China and stepped into the debt trap - and thereafter, Ranil, who was seen as a trusted partner and must be credited with bringing some peace to the island nation post the people’s protests, the Aragalaya, and is widely acknowledged today as the man who single-handedly turned the economy around.

But the big question that is gnawing away at Delhi is whether RW can pull off a victory this September with the limited backing that he has. Will wooing 75 MPs from the Rajapaksas’ SLPP be enough? He is after all, a party of one. And can he continue to give Delhi’s interests primacy against a dominant, unrelenting China. Secondly, are the Rajapaksas - whom RW did reach out to - still a force to reckon with? What is at the heart of the rift between the once powerful family and RW?

Basil Rajapaksa was overheard saying they owed nothing to RW. When, in fact, the deal to handover the presidency to RW as beleaguered president Gotabaya sought to flee in the face of the Aragalaya protests - and his return - was clearly with the blessings of RW.

Unlike the Maldives, India clearly wants no surprises in this election. India’s proactive support during Covid, walking a fine line on ensuring Tamils get a voice in the north and upping its investments while trying to push back against China’s attempt to entrench itself in Sri Lanka are part of its policy to stay one step ahead of Beijing. Keep its friends close?

Talking to us today on the perils of playing favourites in polls that are barely six weeks away are Prof Rohan 𝐆𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐧𝐚 of Nanyang University, Singapore , the author of “Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday Massacre - Lessons for the International Community” and Nirupama Subramanian, an independent journalist, who was based in Colombo as a foreign correspondent from 1996 to 2002 for two leading publications.