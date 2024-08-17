Global Express The Pakistan Purge

With Lt Gen Faiz Hameed’s arrest, no general in the Pakistan Army will ever believe he can’t be touched! Serving. Or retired! Today, while all eyes are on the Israel-Iran impasse, on Ukraine, on the Taliban in Afghanistan marking the third anniversary of retaking Kabul, and Delhi caught napping on Bangladesh, the big question is whether we are paying enough attention to the "Pakistan Purge" that is clearly underway.

Never in the history of a Pakistan, riddled with coups and exile, and assassinations of popular leaders, has a current or former head of the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence agency faced a court-martial.

WHY NOW is the question! WHAT is the central message behind the arrest of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, the former head of the Pakistan’s counter intelligence agency? Is it a crackdown on Imran Khan’s inner circle. Is this arrest, just the tip of the iceberg? Is the Pakistan Army in the throes of a massive military purge? Targeting all those who support Imran Khan within the Army? Why prosecute Faiz Hameed now? He wasn’t touched for 15 months? What was the trigger for his arrest. And does the Army Chief Gen Asim Munir believe he has the full backing of the Army to go after all officers who back the popular Imran?

Here’s what we can say. As the Pakistan Army detains the former spy chief, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, and three more serving officers, to many it’s clear that an emboldened Army Chief Gen Syed Asim Munir is delivering a clear and powerful message to both serving and retired personnel that any attempt to weaken and divide the military will not be tolerated.

The arrest and charges against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, are not limited to corruption alone but extend to misuse of power and breaking the Pakistan Army Act that does not allow political activity until two years after retirement. This is the man who did everything in his power to become army chief, while creating the larger than life persona of cricketer Imran Khan who became the army’s tool to edge Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif out of power. He did this with the full sanction of then Army chief Gen Bajwa. He was the army’s blue eyed boy until he crossed the invisible red line.

As trusted aide and then adviser to Imran Khan, he stands accused of unwisely helping orchestrate the May 9 mob attacks by Imran Khan’s supporters on various Army installations and residences of corps Commanders, last year and continued to advise the Pakistan Tehreek -e - Insaaf rank and file even after Imran Khan’s arrest a year ago. He became the conduit between the jailed former prime minister and the world outside. He may have even co-opted the deputy jail superintendent of Adiala Jail and many serving officers in the Army who are the real target of this Army purge.

In this long running duel between the Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir and former prime minister Imran Khan, the arrest of Faiz Hameed – the architect of Imran Khan’s ascent to power - should see Faiz’ forced to give testimony about his role and Imran’s in fomenting people’s protests in the country. Thus far, Imran - and Faiz’s - role could not be proven.

For India, Faiz was the back channel contact that brought a modicum of peace to our borders. Except Imran Khan wasn’t ready to play ball. For the US, a pro-Taliban Faiz and his poor advice on relocating the Tehreek Taliban Pakistan from Afghanistan into Pakistan, while avidly backing the Taliban, simply could not be allowed to run free.

With rising anger against the Shahbaz Sharif government and the Army over rising food and power prices, the military establishment is treading warily before it brings closure to the Imran Khan project once and for all. Except, Imran Khan with his continuing vocal support for Faiz and unwavering backing of the people is refusing to back down. Will Faiz Hameed?

The last thing India wants is another Bangladesh on its already fractious western border.

Talking to us today is Mubasher Lucman one of Pakistan’s most well known investigative journalists, columnists, and television anchorperson, a talk show host with the highest number of social media followers in Pakistan. He’s launched numerous channels, heads World Call telecom, is CEO of Baaghi TV, even served as a former caretaker provincial minister in Punjab in 2007–08. He was also a target of Faiz’s intimidatory tactics as were many other journalists in Pakistan. Also with us is Avinash Mohananey, well known columnist, and a 1985 IPS officer, who joined the Intelligence Bureau in 1991, served in Pakistan from November 1997 to August 2001, in Kashmir till 2004 and dealt with Counter Terrorism and Kashmir.