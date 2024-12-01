Israel-Iran confrontation: A fragile ceasefire before a wider war?

This week it’s the Middle East that is front and centre – The 14 month long confrontation between Israel and Iran and its proxies is at an end on at least one front. A fragile ceasefire has been brokered by the US which led the diplomatic push for peace. As did France. How did the US and France – which has links with Lebanon - manage to pull it off?

Watch this episode of Global Express, where TNIE's Senior Journalist Neena Gopal brings on board experts Dr. Waiel Awwad, West Asia strategist, Senior journalist; Lt Gen (Dr) V K Saxena, Former Army DG, Air Defence expert; Dr. Alvite Ningthoujam Professor, International affairs expert to comment on the Middle East crisis with two nuclear powers, Israel and Iran, in conflict.