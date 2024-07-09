PM Modi receives Russia's highest civilian award from President Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially received the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Russia’s most prestigious civilian honour, bestowed upon him in 2019. The award recognizes PM Modi’s distinguished contribution to developing a privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and fostering friendly ties between the two countries.

Established in 1698 by Tsar Peter the Great in honour of Saint Andrew, the first apostle of Jesus and patron saint of Russia, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle is awarded for the most outstanding civilian or military merit.

