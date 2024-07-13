Russian bear hug and US rap: Should India shed its strategic ambivalence?

Vladimir Putin could not have had better optics than this. While NATO allies US, Germany, Netherlands, and Romania announced they were sending Patriot missiles and batteries to Ukraine and a host of other countries like Norway and Spain and the United Kingdom said they were readying to provide munitions to fight off Russia, here was our Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing a bear hug with the Russian President.

The timing was questionable. Why hold a India-Russia summit in Moscow as NATO leaders gathered in Washington to mark the transatlantic alliance’s 75th anniversary? Why didn’t India wait for the BRICS summit in Kazan in October? Which would have made it far less personal. The US didn’t hesitate with its rap on the knuckles. For four days in a row. The US state department said it had conveyed its concerns to India. The leader of the world’s largest democracy being put on the mat for a bear hug! A bear hug that few will quibble about straining India-US ties.

Delhi’s phalanx of apologists won’t hear a single word of criticism about the high profile visit. Saying it’s no more than a routine annual ‘Bilateral Visit’ with India’s most trusted ally. In effect they say, India is sending a strong message to the West – that it is in a geopolitical sweet spot; That India believes in pursuing multi-polarity in a multi-polar world; that ties with Russia do not preclude or come at the expense of ties with Washington or the West; that India will pursue its policy of strategic autonomy – choose its friends according to its national interests But surely it’s more than obvious , it’s rattled Washington!

So, the big questions? Can the flurry of statements from the United States State Department and private calls from Washington – by the National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, from Deputy NSA Kurt Campbell to Indian officials – the clear arm twisting, be dismissed as nothing? How should India take what the US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said. He’s warned against India taking the INDIA-US relationship for granted. He said there is no such thing as ‘Strategic Autonomy’ during times of conflict. Is it time therefore for India to shed its strategic ambivalence? The comment from an outraged Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelensky on India fraternizing with President Putin – whom he called a ‘bloody criminal’ - on the day that Moscow bombed a children’s hospital in Kyiv- was nothing less than embarrassing. Curiously, the Pentagon spokesperson did put forward the idea that India, given its relationship with Moscow could qualify as a potential mediator. Far-fetched?

And is it time too to tackle the dragon in the room, after NATO finally called out China for its active support and backing of Russia, naming the dummy companies that are supplying Russia with arms and hi tech intel? Talking us through the complications of juggling relations with India’s trusted ally and its new status as the US hedge against China, are Ambassador KP Fabian , who has served in a number of European nations including new NATO inductee Finland. Maya Mirchandani, journalist and Senior Fellow, Observer Research Foundation and Asoka university. And China expert from the Takshashila Foundation Anushka Saxena.