Trump dodged bullet but Biden may take hit

Trump misses the bullet but could grab the ballot?

- If Donald Trump had not turned his head, if Thomas Crooks had aimed a little more to the right, the Pennsylvania born 20-year-old shooter would have divided an already divided nation.

- Bullets missed Trump by a ‘ear’s breath’ but his fist pumping bloodied face, shouting "Fight Fight Fight" is the iconic image that has given him a huge edge over Biden.

- The secret service, slammed for not securing the area is looking into a second gun and a second shooter - and that Crooks had checked out Biden’s itinerary too.

- As opinion polls that had placed President Biden and Trump neck and neck now show Trump inching ahead, the choice of a rags to riches candidate as Trumps Vice Presidential candidate is the crux of a new debate. Why J D Vance? With his Indian-born wife. Few know that the Republicans white dominated voters are seeing a rise - however small - in Black, Hispanic and Indian-American votes despite the party’s tough stand on illegal immigration.

- How will the democrats and an ageing Biden respond? Float A new candidate. Risky? Given that there’s only four months to go. Can a hitherto effete Kamala Harris be trusted to bring in the women’s vote, if she rallies the women’s vote on the pro-abortion platform.

- And what impact will a Trump victory have on Ukraine war - he says he will end the war - as questions over Trump's chemistry with Putin linger - amid strong suspicions Russia is still meddling in the U.S. elections as it did when it went after Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden to favour Trump?

- Economy & Trade: Trump’s economic plan on the dollar and raising tariffs on Chinese imports is aimed at bullying China. But Trump has drawn a red line on Taiwan while praising the North Korean leader, and Viktor Orban! - India - be it a Democrat or a Republican in the White House will see no blowback on its Russia ties as it is a much needed ally. Or is it? What can Delhi expect?

- Talking to us today is Arun Kumar, former US Assistant Secretary of Commerce with the Obama administration, former Chairman & CEO, KPMG, India & author of "The Global Trade Paradigm". And independent US-based journalist and author of "Friends With Benefits: The India-US Story", Seema Sirohi. - Three surprising takeaways 1. A Trump victory - despite the failed assassination and boost in popularity is not written in stone.

- The Democrats - if they present a young, acceptable face that sends out the right messaging on Palestine, abortion, and illegal immigrants - could still win. - India - be it a Democrat or a Republican in the White House must be ready to fight its corner on defence, China and Pak - but will see no dramatic change in policy.