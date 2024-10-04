Global Express | The Tehran Trap

Iran was finally retaliating against the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. On October 1, it rained 200 Fatah hypersonic missiles on Tel Aviv, aimed at the three airbases in the former Israeli capital Tel Aviv and the Mossad offices.

But was it an over reaction? Why did Iran react so strongly? And has Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu trapped Iran by turning what was a proxy war into a face-to-face confrontation that Tehran may not have the capacity to win?

Watch the video for expert analysis on the Middle Eastern conundrum with TNIE's Senior Journalist Neena Gopal talking to:

- Dr Waiel Awwad, South Asia based war correspondent.

- Paola Caridi Italian journalist and author of Hamas: From Resistance to Regime.

- And Iranian journalist in exile Reza Talebi, who teaches at Leipzig University.