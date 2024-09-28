Global Express | India’s new challenge: Sri Lanka turns Left

While the world is riveted by the victory of a Sinhala supremacist with working-class Marxist leanings in Sri Lanka’s presidential elections, displacing the 70-year-old hold of the political elite, Anura Kumara Dissanayake may have created history. Sri Lanka electing a novice like AKD to such a powerful post, can he hold the Sri Lankan ship steady? As India and China put their powerful pawns in play.

Talking to us today are Sri Lanka domain experts Ambassador Javid Yusuf, former Sri Lankan ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and columnist. Sherine Xavier – independent filmmaker, producer, and human rights activist. And Nirupama Subramanian journalist and author.