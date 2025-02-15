Global Express | Arms sales, trade deals, & Quad - it’s a US-India reset

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shook hands and hugged each other and there was plenty of warmth too. But what was the end result of the meeting whose main agenda was to humor Trump and avoid big shock and awe missiles coming India's way. In this episode of Global Express, we discuss the biggest takeaways from the Modi-Trump meeting. To talk to us on this subject, we have former Ambassador to the United States- Arun K Singh and well-known award-winning former journalist Maya Mirchandani