Nepal Election Results: Political calm and stability still seem elusive in land of Buddha

By all accounts, the ruling coalition in Nepal, headed by the Sher Bahadur Deuba-led Nepali Congress, will muster the numbers for a simple majority -- 138 seats in the Federal Parliament of 275.

One hundred and sixty-five of these seats are decided by the First Past The Post (FPTP) voting (the candidate with the highest number -- but not necessarily a majority-- of votes is elected) while another 110 are elected under the Proportional Representation (PR) system (under which subgroups of an electorate are reflected proportionately in the elected body) submitted to the President by the Election Commission.

Available reports, taking both the FPTP and PR into account, indicate that the ruling alliance comprising the Nepali Congress, Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre and the United Socialists will roughly have around 131 seats. The remaining two seats can be cobbled together from two other parties -- the Rashtriya Swatantra Party and Rashtriya Janata Party -- or with help from one or two of the five independents, who can be lured with the promise of a cabinet position.

Such a coalition, with opposing political ideologies, does not guarantee the stability that has been eluding the country for over three decades. This has resulted in the formation of over 30 governments in as many years, and ten governments since 2008 when the country's politics saw Nepal transforming into a Federal secular republic from a unitary Hindu Kingdom.

Nepal's current politics is arguably personality-driven and bipolar, with one bloc led by the Nepali Congress and another by the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (UML).

The available final results and trends indicate that Sher Bahadur Deuba, Chairman of the Nepali Congress who has been a five-time Prime Minister but unable to complete a single tenure, may still be the compromise candidate as leader, although there are contenders from his own party as well as from the coalition partner, Maoist Centre. The Terai-centered Loktantrik Samajbadi Party and the Janata Samajbadi Party, which together have secured ten seats in parliament, may help Deuba reach the magic figure of 77 in FPTP seats.

The UML, which had projected its chief KP Sharma Oli as the Prime Minister, failed to secure a majority with its coalition, despite banking on emotive and nationalist issues like pledging to return 'Nepali territory including Lipulek, Kalapani and Limpiadhura into its control from India'.

It was Oli -- with whom China is reportedly working closely -- who as Prime Minister managed to secure a national consensus and issued a new map including these areas in it. But Oli is also accused by rival parties of having 'overdone’ the issue that required sensitive diplomatic handling to reap the gains in electoral politics.

While the outcome of the poll and composition of the new House does not look favourable when it comes to the formation of a stable government, certain new elements have emerged this time.

The Terai-centered parties have lost badly -- losing almost two third of the seats to national parties like the Nepali Congress and the UML -- and have given a foothold to radical regional groupings, the Janamat Party and the Nagarik Unmukti Party, in the eastern and Western Tarai respectively.

The Janamat Party, which had once advocated the right to secede and invited international intervention, has now realised that ethnic and racial radicalism and hatred are not going to lead it anywhere.

The legitimacy that a new, youthful, but not-yet-ideologically-defined Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) secured based on the popular vote was an unanticipated phenomenon. Although it is not clear how much of the votes this party secured represents anger against the status quo or how much of it is about hope for a change, the indications are that it is a blend of both. Although its political philosophy, path and principles are not yet clear, it is certain that this outfit will bring upheaval in both the power equations and hopes of the people.

Led by a TV personality, Rabi Lamichhane (47), and with most of its members below 40, the outfit has indicated that they may support the effective devolution of power, but are averse to the continuation of the expensive provincial tier guaranteed under the constitution. This agenda may see them bring the Tarai-centric parties and the Maoist -- both votaries of radical federalism -- into their fold. The party gave a clear indication of its mind when it chose not to field any candidate for 330 seats under the FPTP and 220 under PR in seven provincial legislatures.

Similarly, the pro-monarchy Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) that won seven seats in the FPTP -- a remarkable growth compared to the single seat it held last time -- is unlikely to join any coalition, but seeks larger ideological recognition of its agenda.

The novel approach of the RSP on federalism, and that of the RPP on monarchy and when it comes to seeking Nepal's Hindu status being restored, may force the parliament to go for a wider debate on contentious issues. Nepal's parliament in the past 16 years of radical change has compromised several times on due or established parliamentary practices by adopting the path key parties chose to tread and imposing the opinion or agenda of majority leaders.

While Nepal’s domestic political players appear sharply divided, the external turf is no less crucial in defining the future course.

The US strategic interest vis-a-vis China and the possibility of its aligning with an India promising Nepal all help in consolidating democracy, human rights, and development are real.

In the present scenario, while the Nepali Congress appears to be a preferred choice for India and the United States, the communist label still attracts China, which has hugely increased its presence, size of investment and partnership with Nepal in multiple sectors.

Nepal's challenge lies in assuring all these players that it will not let its territory be used against any of them as its deliberate proximity with one or the other raises the risk of turning the land of Buddha into a playground for competing and confronting powers.

Manoj Dahal is an independent journalist based in Kathmandu.

