Spotlight Africa at the FIFA World Cup, but darkness lurks underneath

Morocco has become the first African nation to make it to the FIFA World Cup semi-final. But then again, how African are they actually?

This question popped up because a staggering 14 players in the 26-man squad of the Atlas Lions were born overseas. The presence of Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, and other second-generation immigrants in Morocco's national team is testament to the flow of African immigrants into Europe. In sharp contrast, Morocco's 1998 Cup team had only featured two players born outside the country.

That said, should the semi-final between Morocco and France be viewed as an African face-off?

Remember, after France's triumph at the 2018 World Cup, Trevor Noah, the host of the popular American TV programme The Daily Show, sang: "Africa won the World Cup! Africa won the World Cup!" The number of immigrants or sons of immigrants in that French team was 17, of whom 15 boasted of African ancestry. This was in contrast to 1998 when only nine such players were in the French football team. In 2022, France again have 15 players with African lineages.

From Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry to Kylian Mbappé, legendary French superstars over the years have been proud products of a mixed French society. Their rise underscores the fact that not only do African teams benefit from their European-born diaspora, but that European teams also benefit from their diaspora with African roots. This World Cup has been a prime example with 10 European teams fielding at least 50 black footballers.

Without a doubt, the colonisation of Africa by some European countries over the centuries has played a big role in ensuring this. Now, immigrants from these former colonies are turning influential in Europe. The rise of black and brown immigrants, mostly from different religions, in an European society traditionally dominated by white, Christian people is triggering upheavals. These developments are transforming the demography, culture, festivity, color, religion, dialects, food habits, social attitudes and even the politics of Europe. The United Kingdom already has a Prime Minister of Indian and Kenyan origin in Rishi Sunak.

The crowning moment for immigrants in football came a little earlier -- in 1998, when France won the World Cup. Zinedine Zidane -- of Algerian origin -- was the undisputed hero and his face lit up Paris' Arc de Triomphe! It was all the more fantastic given France's mixed society. But, then there is another side to how Europe reacts.

After the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, striker Nicolas Anelka said, "When the France team fails to win, people start talking straight away about the players' skin colours and religious beliefs."

This reality was echoed by Karim Benzema too recently when he said, "If I score I'm French... if I don't, I'm an Arab."

Similarly, Mesut Özil, who has Turkish ancestors, said, "I am German when we win, but an immigrant when we lose."

These are sentiments shared by many European players from African or Muslim-majority countries who feel that Europe might be failing to recognize its "others" properly.

A 2021 paper by Texas professor Wycliffe W Njororai Simiyu, published in the journal Soccer & Society, reiterated the fact. Professor Simiyu argued that for players of African descent representing European national football teams, Euro 2020 was a double-edged sword. Every win was an opportunity to contribute to the acceptance of multiculturalism in Europe, but every loss brought with it a risk of them being abused.

This was underlined when three black footballers, who missed penalty kicks for England in the decisive European Championship shootout against Italy in Euro 2020, were subjected to widespread racist abuse online! Then again this was not surprising given how the skin tone of Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, recently became the subject of a huge controversy there.

The sharp rise of far-right parties across Europe's geographies is also proof of how footballing heroes are heroes in these nations only when they have the ball at their feet and are weaving their magic on the field.

A case in point is France, where despite the rise of many legendary black footballers and despite the guiding motto of liberté, égalité, fraternité, a far-right leader like Marine Le Pen has risen to prominence in recent years.

A far-right leader has also come to power in Italy for the first time since Mussolini.

Europe then is changing. And this changing nature of the continent might hugely impact the future of the world as well. How much of an impact football will eventually have in deciding the course of this transformation remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, on Planet Football, the immediate talking point for some TV show hosts maybe that one African (or African-dominated) team will play in this year's World Cup final -- either Morocco or France. While we need to celebrate that fact, we also need to remind ourselves that the larger picture of what is playing out in Europe can only be ignored at our own peril.

(Atanu Biswas is Professor of Statistics, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.)

