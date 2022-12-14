Blaming farmers as the main culprits for air pollution in New Delhi is so much hot air

Ranjit Bhushan By

For years, pundits, the political class and even the laity, have convinced themselves and everyone else that farmers burning stubble, in the main, is behind the pollution and smog shrouding the National Capital Region (NCR) from about mid-September till the end of November.

If only farmers stopped burning stubble to clear fields for the rabi crop in Punjab and Haryana, goes their argument, Delhi-NCR would become an idyllic paradise to live in, an advertisement for healthy living and family happiness.

That has led to a concerted campaign in the mainstream as well as the social media about steps needed to stop farmers from doing what they do -- as if that was all that was needed.

While stubble burning has indeed contributed to contaminating the environment, it is by no means the only contributor.

For instance, the fire count from stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and the NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan has gone down by 31.5% this year compared to 2021, according to data from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The Commission, set up by an ordinance of the central government in April 2021, seeks to coordinate, research, identify and resolve problems related to air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas.

According to the CAQM, Punjab recorded 30% lower fires in 2022, as compared to 2021; Haryana's reduction is higher at around 47.60% while the NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh recorded a 21.43% decline, as compared to last year.

The fire counts are based on information from NASA satellites. A statement from CAQM attributed the reduction to 'concerted efforts of the Centre, government of Punjab, NCR state governments and other stakeholders towards management of crop residue.

But despite such a drop, the pollution problem continues to be grave. Last month, the CAQM said that curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue in Delhi-NCR as the air pollution in the region is showing an upward trend. Recently, Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) has hovered around 301-400, the 'very poor' category, occasionally slipping into 401-500, the 'severe' category, before the tangible improvement this week, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data revealed.

It is not a bit surprising that serious studies attributing percentages to each source contributing to Delhi's terrible air quality -- vehicular emissions, industry, road dust, construction, burning of waste, biomass burning for cooking, diesel generators, residential emissions and power plants, cow dung cake combustion, exhaust from diesel generators, dust from construction sites, burning garbage, illegal industrial activities and a burgeoning population coupled with haphazard urban growth -- have all been ignored in favour of just one single-point reference, pointing the finger accusingly at farmers.

And if farmers are the main culprit, what about Mumbai? Since December 5 and 6, this year, the megapolis has been covered in a blanket of smog as the overall AQI of the city fell to the 'very poor' category on account of change in weather conditions and slow wind speed. The city's AQI on the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecast and Research (SAFAR) dashboard on December 5 morning was 301 under the 'very poor' category.

On December 6, IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, specializing in protection against airborne pollutants, developing air quality monitoring and air cleaning products, said Mumbai was the most polluted city in the world, classifying it under the 'very unhealthy' category (their own categorization) at 207 points, followed by usual suspect Delhi at 194 under the 'unhealthy' classification.

Weather and climate experts in Mumbai said the present air quality is the result of pollutants that have accumulated in its lower atmosphere for the past few days!

If NCR and Mumbai are so bad, what of the other towns and cities? Data points to a worsening case scenario in 2022, at least in large parts of North India. As per the Central Pollution Control Board, Katihar in Bihar had the highest AQI of 360 among 163 Indian cities on November 7 this year. Delhi's AQI stood at 354, followed by Noida at 328 and Ghaziabad at 304.

Following close on heels were Begusarai (Bihar), Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Kaithal and Gurugram in Haryana and Gwalior (MP), in the list of most polluted cities. Surely, not all of it can be attributed to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, where surprisingly the AQI has been relatively clean.

When the farmers bogey came to be bandied about as the sole perpetuator of the pollution drama a few years ago, India's best known agricultural scientist, MS Swaminathan, had sounded the warning bugle in a series of tweets: "We should stop blaming farmers since it will take us nowhere. Instead, we should propose methods which are economically and ecologically desirable."

Stating that air pollution has become a matter of public health concern nationally and internationally, he said farmers are being blamed for burning stubble, thereby causing atmospheric pollution. To address the problem, the renowned scientist -- credited with ushering in India’s Green Revolution -- suggested that the affected state governments put up 'rice bio-parks' where farmers can convert stubble into income and employment. Only if these views had been heeded, the air in NCR and indeed, the rest of India, would have been cleaner and clearer.

(Ranjit Bhushan is a senior journalist. These are the writer's views.)

