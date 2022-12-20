A stirring World Cup that had absurdity as its central theme

Vishnu Prasad By

Qatar was never going to deliver a normal World Cup. We should have seen it coming twelve years ago, on that fateful day when FIFA somehow managed to task it with hosting the highest-profile sporting event in the world.

Sport is unpredictable. Not literature though. Read enough stories and you can smell where the author is going, right from the start. The story of this World Cup began with the Emir of Qatar holding up the World Cup trophy as if he had just won it after scoring a last-minute winner, while many members in the audience furiously Googled where Qatar was. On the side, Sepp Blatter stood with a forced grin, trying to mask his anger and surprise that the tournament had not gone to the USA as he had planned. The story begins with this most surreal of images. Of course, the divine hand that authored this script was going to keep surrealism as the central theme.

Sure, every World Cup throws up the odd quirk and absurdity. But never before has an edition had absurdity as its central theme like Qatar 2022 has.

Saudi Arabia, a team that conceded 26 goals in its last three World Cup appearances while scoring only four, being the only team to beat the eventual champions reads like a sub-plot that first came to its author in a drug-induced fever dream. How about Morocco blurring the boundaries between the Arab world and

Africa, and temporarily creating a new socio-cultural entity for a period of two weeks?

Or Croatia doing a Croatia to knock-out pre-tournament favourites Brazil out after Neymar had all but won the game for the Selecao? In any other World Cup, that incredible last-minute South Korean winner to knock out Germany would have been the stunner of the tournament. Not in Qatar though. Here, it was just another side dish.

Iinconsolable Brazilian players after their loss to Croatia in the shootout. (AP)

Even as we enjoyed every rule of probability being broken and drama shooting off the charts, there was a certain sense of wariness as to what lay next. All these twists and turns were building up towards one night, the night on which someone would lift the World Cup. And after authoring so much tension and drama in the build-up to the climax, the end had to be something out of this world, something worthy of being branded one of the greatest football matches of all time.

Every so often, stories fall flat right at the end, when the writer fails to conjure up the extraordinary one last time. The German novelist Gustav Freytag once remarked, "The end of a story must necessarily be more intense than the beginning. If the beginning excites, the end must astonish."

But what do you do when the beginning astonishes? On Sunday, we found out the answer to that. When the beginning astonishes, the end has to be the greatest one ever scripted. It must astonish, antagonise, agitate and elate. It must be a microcosm not just of the tournament, not just of the beautiful game, but of football itself.

We went through all that on Sunday. We felt a sense of completion upon watching Lionel Messi finally score in a World Cup final against France. Then there was a mix of elation at the fact that he was going to finally win a World Cup and frustration that the final match, of perhaps the most unpredictable Cups of our lives was turning out to be so horribly one-sided.

Then, there was the sheer thrill of watching Kylian Mbappe turn the script on its head as well as the agony of realising that Messi's trophy cabinet might end up incomplete. Then dread, as France upped the ante, followed by euphoria when Messi settled it. Except he hadn't and Mbappe scored again to send it to penalties. Then a dose of all these emotions at once in the shootout. And finally, relief and a sense of privilege at being able to watch the greatest footballer of our times lift the World Cup.

The beginning, while astonishing, was tainted with all things mortal. The end, though, was divine.

