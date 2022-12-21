How Indian football was murdered -- end of a stirring legacy

Ranjit Bhushan By

While images of Indian soccer fans, notably in Kerala and Bengal dancing and celebrating the world’s single biggest sports fiesta 2,885 km away in Qatar have grabbed eyeballs, generating more than a bit of gallows' humour, the irony of the situation should not be lost.

With a bit of luck -- and foresight -- not to mention administrative and political wisdom, India could well have been a participant in World Cup soccer rather than being mere cheerleaders, however noisy, devoted and well-informed.

If by the early 1960s, India had kept its concentration focused on football instead of moving lock, stock and barrel to cricket, played by no more than a clutch of former British colonies, it would have been a different story. In fact, it would have been a much more celebrated story than the one involving cricket, which more than half of the world knows nothing about.

The period from 1951 to 1962, under the tutelage of Syed Abdul Rahim, is considered the golden era in Indian football, when it became one of the best Asian teams.

The 1950s began well. As hosts, India won the 1951 Asian Games, beating Indonesia and Afghanistan 3–0 to reach the final where they got the better of Iran by 1–0. Iran was a participant in the World Cup 2022.

In 1952, India continued their form by winning the Colombo Quadrangular Cup held in Sri Lanka. She won three further editions of the Quadrangular Cup, which were held in Burma, Calcutta and Dhaka in 1953, 1954 and 1955 respectively.

While the 1954 Manila Asiad was a flop, India finished fourth at the 1956 Olympics.

India first met hosts Australia, winning 4–2 with Neville D'Souza becoming the first Asian to score a hat trick in the Olympics, making India the first Asian team to reach the Olympic semi-finals. They lost 4–1 to Yugoslavia, eventually losing 3–0 to Bulgaria. Australia, too, was a participant in the 2022 World Cup.

At the 1958 Tokyo Asiad, India finished fourth while ending up second in the Merdeka Cup 1959 in Malaysia. India then went on to win the 1962 Asian Games where they beat South Korea 2-1 in the final. South Korea is now a World Cup qualifier.

The country's performances continued to be promising at the Merdeka Cup in 1964, 1965 and 1966 where they finished second, third and fourth respectively.

Rahim's death in the early 1960s pegged Indian football back considerably. Even then, India took third place at the 1970 Asiad, beating Japan 1-0 in the play-off. Japan recently caused a stir when it beat two former world champions, Germany and Spain, in the World Cup.

In the mid-1970s, an Indian youth team jointly won the Youth Asian Cup with Iran.

By the late 1970s, 80s and 90s, the days of India as an emerging soccer powerhouse were over. Cricket became entrenched in the country's mind space for all times to come and the rest is history.

There is a bit of FIFA antecedent as well. India qualified by default for the 1950 FIFA World Cup finals when its scheduled opponents pulled out, but the governing body, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) - in its wisdom - decided against going there, apparently unable to understand the importance of the event at that time!

Officially, the cost of travel was cited for not playing the World Cup even though FIFA had generously agreed to bear a major part of the travel expenses. However, the geniuses reached the conclusion that the Olympics were more important than the World Cup. Since then, India has not made it past the first round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers until 2018, when they defeated Nepal 2–0 over the course of two home-and-away games. Talk of far-sighted vision.

PK Banerjee, Tulsidas Balaram and Chuni Goswami, constituted the holy trinity of Indian football's Golden Era. At the 1960 Rome Olympics, Banerjee scored a memorable goal that earned India a famous 1-1 draw against France. A FIFA Centennial Order of Merit recipient, he was recognised as the Indian Footballer of the 20th Century by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

Chuni Goswami, who captained India to an Asiad Gold in the 1962 Jakarta Asian Games, was reportedly approached by top English club Tottenham Hotspur for trials, but he turned down the offer, staying loyal to his Mohun Bagan.

The other wizards of the Golden Era included the likes of Jarnail Singh, the toughest tackler in Asia of his time, ace goalkeeper Peter Thangraj, who excelled during the 1956 and 1960 Olympics, legendary captain Sailen Mann, who was all set to lead India at FIFA 1950, Yusuf Khan, Neville D'Souza and Ram Bahadur, to mention only a few of that august generation.

What makes it particularly galling is the fact that India is home to some of the oldest football clubs in the world. The sport was introduced by British soldiers in the mid-nineteenth century.

In 1888, the Durand Cup was founded by then India's foreign secretary, Mortimer Durand at Shimla. It remains the world's third oldest football competition after the FA Cup and Scottish Cup. In 1889 India's oldest current team Mohun Bagan AC was founded as the Mohun Bagan Sporting Club. Several others like Calcutta FC, Sovabazar and Aryan Club were established in Calcutta during the 1890s.

Bengaluru FC players pose with the 2022 Durand Cup. (PTI)

In 1893, the IFA Shield was founded as the fourth oldest trophy in the world, with Calcutta, then capital of British India, becoming the hub of Indian football.

The RB Ferguson Football Club was established on February 20, 1899 in Thrissur, Kerala, the oldest football club in south India named after the Kochi Police SP, RB Ferguson. It went on to play a huge role in promoting football in Kerala during the early 1900s.

It is not as if money or fame is lacking. Any match at Delhi's Ambedkar Stadium, or at any important soccer centre in the country, draws a sizable crowd even today, minus any frills and publicity. It is tragic that such a legacy has been left to wither away.

A couple of years ago, tennis player Maria Sharapova broke a million Indian hearts when she said she had not heard of any Sachin Tendulkar! Why blame her? If not a former British colony, it is unlikely that a person has played cricket. Unlike football, it is not a global sport after all.

(Ranjit Bhushan is a senior journalist. These are the writer's views.)

