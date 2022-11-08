What was demonetisation actually going after, riding roughshod over the public?

Sunitha Natti By

Six years ago this day, one policy move held the entire nation to its will.

Infamously called demonetisation, it promised miraculous results to the country's 1.3 billion, who offered to willingly walk the Hell's half acre braving hardships, battling livelihood and even losing lives.

But as they say, a wonder lasts but nine days and the magic and math of the demo exercise soon struck out when realisation dawned that it takes more than just people's willpower to weed out black money, corruption, counterfeits and terror finance.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invalidated Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to achieve these stated goals. As data emerged, the government reluctantly acknowledged that there was limited adverse impact due to noteban, but insisted that with time, its long-term impact will show up.

What began as a bold and visionary step, soon turned into a reckless gambit, taking the economy over a barrel. In fairness, any policy measure must be judged against its stated objectives in the medium to long-run, but neither theory nor empirics could confirm if demo met its goals.

A woman waiting with her baby, as her husband is standing in a long queue at a bank. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

If we need a blunt tool like demo to root out corruption, how often do we have to invalidate our currency? Surely, a one-time exercise won't end it forever.

As for black money, first we were told that the holy grail of demo was in its surprise element, catching black money holders off guard and with nowhere to go with their bed-bound stash. This set expectations that a good amount of illicit cash would turn up at the counters. However, mid-way through the 50-day cash surrendering exercise, no such thing happened, and soon concerns sparked that the deed to flush out black money was becoming a massive money-laundering exercise.

Officials then launched into a defense that none can escape the law and just because unaccounted cash was coming into the banking system, it won't be considered legitimate. Assurances were given that unaccounted deposits will attract a heavy price via penalties and taxes. But six years on, there hasn't been one notable instance of large depositors being penalised for unaccounted deposits.



It's also widely known that black money comprises gold, benami properties and other assets and not just illicit cash. Clearly, a one-time currency swap won't end future illicit income flows, which typically are addressed with other instruments including bilateral tax treaties with tax havens like Mauritius. Efforts like the Real Estate Bill are effective to transform the sector from being unorganised to organised.

In fact, prior to November 8, the government undertook measures like setting up SIT on black money, followed by the Benami Transactions Act, an act for transparent auction of coal mines, the Income Declaration Scheme, and the RERA Act besides other. So in essence, demo did little on the non-cash component of black money.

Employees of TNSTC staging a novel protest by begging in front of a bus depot in Coimbatore. (Photo | EPS)

At some point, officials began justifying note ban as part of the broader process and the narrative gradually shifted to making India a "less cash" economy. It was argued that cash-in-circulation (CIC) doesn't reflect reality and that cash-to-GDP ratio is a good metric instead to see the impact of demo.

As per estimates, the cash-to-GDP ratio was 5.8% in Bangladesh, 3.5% in Sri Lanka and 9.3% in Pakistan in 2015. In India, it stood at a steep 13%, considered 'excessively high.'

Going by the textbook logic, if an economy is developing, its use of cash reduces. The opposite was happening in India and something needed to be done. Following demo, cash in circulation promptly fell to 9%.

According to RBI, notes in circulation had grown at an average 14.51% since October, 2014. Sans demo, at a 14% growth rate, notes in circulation would have been Rs 23,418.24 billion as on November 8, 2018, but stood at Rs 19,850.09 billion as on November 23 -- just fifteen days later.

The Ministry of Finance too pointed out that the amount of cash in 2018 was about 20% below where it would have otherwise been had demo not been done. Based on this, it proclaimed that demo was a fruitful exercise. The then economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg noted that we had Rs 3-Rs 4 lakh less cash in the economy following demo. "Demonetisation has achieved its objective," he concluded.

But the achievement was short-lived. As against expectations of a 14% cash-to-GDP ratio by FY25, the threshold was crossed in FY21 itself, thanks to the Covid-19 induced spending.

The other notable outcome cited often is the rise in direct and indirect taxes collections. As finance minister Arun Jaitley wrote in his blog, the increase in digital transactions led to the formalisation of the economy and the taxpayer base increased from 6.4 million in the pre-GST regime to 12 million post-GST. As for direct taxes, the tax returns filed reached 6.86 crore, an increase of 25% over the pre-GST year. But critics aren't fully convinced, insisting that tax base could have been widened even with other harmless tools.

What's less talked though, is demo's sole success in destroying both the counterfeit apparatus and the black money supply ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, overturning the fortunes of political parties in the country's largest polling belt.

People stand in a queue to deposit and exchange currency outside a bank in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

What's also less talked about is demo's disastrous effect on growth. As former finance minister P Chidambaram noted, the country paid a 'huge price' and that 'Indian economy lost 1.5% of GDP in terms of growth. That alone was a loss of Rs 2.25 lakh crore a year.'

But officials insisted that such large interventions come with tradeoffs and that one should wait for medium-term benefits in lieu of short-term pain. They justified that though India's growth was certainly affected by the currency swap, growth was slowing well before demonetisation and so it wasn't fair to take it all out on demo. Fair enough. But wasn't it all the more reason to delay demo rather than pressing ahead and inflicting irreversible damage?

Even if you set aside the bureaucratic argle-bargle, it's a fact that growth rate went downhill from 8.26% in FY16 to 4.04%, three years after demo in FY19.

Ironical, but the government has never conducted a study or an audit to identify the gains from demo. The only official study done was by the RBI on the behavioral impact on consumers. It found that demonetisation produced a permanent shift in deposit behaviour with households' preference shifting to savings deposits and away from term deposits. And while currency withdrawal caused a shift in payment habits away from cash, this has proven to be short-lived. Digital transactions are growing, but so is the dash for cash.

According to PM Economic Advisory Council member, Bibek Debroy, none in the government had predicted or projected how much black money will come back into the system and hence there was no clear indicator of demo's success or failure. No one in the government had said that as the criteria of success, he clarified in a media interview. If so, what was demo actually going after, riding roughshod over the public? How else can one justify the need or basis of such a harum-scarum move that proved so costly for the economy?

Officials then launched into a defense that none can escape the law and just because unaccounted cash was coming into the banking system, it won't be considered legitimate. Assurances were given that unaccounted deposits will attract a heavy price via penalties and taxes. But six years on, there hasn't been one notable instance of large depositors being penalised for unaccounted deposits. It's also widely known that black money comprises gold, benami properties and other assets and not just illicit cash. Clearly, a one-time currency swap won't end future illicit income flows, which typically are addressed with other instruments including bilateral tax treaties with tax havens like Mauritius. Efforts like the Real Estate Bill are effective to transform the sector from being unorganised to organised. 