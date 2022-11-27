In times of UAPAs, importance of shaping the constitution by dissents 

Kumar Kartikeya By

The blanket labelling of dissent as anti-national or anti-democratic strikes at the heart of our commitment to protect constitutional values and the promotion of deliberative democracy.

- Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

The meaning of today is not the meaning of tomorrow, especially when it entails the theory of law and justice. In our constitutional democracy, dissenting views are essential because they provide alternative perspectives from the majority. Additionally, the right to dissent is an essential part of freedom of expression, which defends the unconventional viewpoints and beliefs of our constitutional guardians.

In a democracy, dissent is crucial. Dissent and disagreement must be allowed, and should even be encouraged if a nation is to develop holistically and ensure that its citizens' rights are respected. The Indian judicial system has relied heavily on dissenting opinions in cases where the executive has violated or revoked rights protected by the Indian Constitution.

Numerous dissenting opinions have influenced the development of our constitution.

As far as the Supreme court of India is concerned, Justice Fazal Ali's dissent in the case of AK Gopalan was the first and most significant one.

AK Gopalan Vs. State of Madras(1950) is one the very important cases to track down the jurisprudence of personal liberty and freedom. After independence, the Preventive Detention Act was enforced and many leaders of the communist party were detained without any trial. AK Gopalan, who was one of the co-founders of the Communist Party of India, challenged this act in the top Court. Wherein the Supreme Court's majority decision recognized that the state assembly or parliament has the authority to formulate laws relating to preventative detention. Any law on preventative detention that is passed by a state legislature or a parliament is indisputable and unchallengeable. If the method outlined in those articles is implemented, the arrest and custody anticipated by articles 22(1) and (2) will be valid, even if they violate the individual's personal liberty, because that becomes the established legal procedure for arrest and imprisonment.

ALSO READ | The future of the Indian Constitution

But, Justice Fazal Ali was a remarkable one. In his dissenting opinion, he advocated for personal liberty and freedom while criticizing preventative detention law. Justice Fazal Ali, in his judgment, took a remarkable approach to read the fundamental rights. He observed that articles 14, 19, and 21, should be read in correlation to one another. Thus any law that should be made shall read in accordance with articles 14, 19, and 21; individually as well as combined. There is no purpose in claiming that a law under article 21 may take away my fundamental freedom under article 19. Justice Ali took strong note of the Preventive Detention Act, observing that the state has no right to arrest/detain any individual without any reason, just because the authority anticipates that the person can cause disharmony in society. He also noted that the authorities cannot detain citizens for an indefinite period/ beyond a reasonable time until there is a case made out on the individual. This rare courage shown by Justice Ali was accepted as a law later in RC Cooper(1970) &Maneka Gandhi (1978).

One of the dissents, which very recently was entailed into the ambit of the right to live under 21 was of Kharak Singh Vs. State of U.P.(1962). Justice Subba Rao took the high road to put the right to privacy under the ambit of Article 21.

Kharak Singh was a history-sheeter and the surveillance law in the state of Uttar Pradesh allowed the police to come to him at any hour to ask about his whereabouts, thus he moved to the courts. Justice Subba Rao in 1962 took a visionary approach in this matter by noting that, “he says that this man has a bad record but I will not decide this constitution on the basis of one man's bad record, I am thinking about the citizens of India…….if this is the surveillance, if I am not safe in my home if anybody can walk in at any point of time, then the whole country is a jail.” Justice Subba Rao observed that true, our Constitution does not clearly state that the right to privacy is a basic right, but it is an essential component of human liberty.

After almost six decades a nine-judge-constitutional bench of the Supreme Court affirmed the right to privacy as a fundamental right, in Justice KS Puttaswamy vs. Union of India(2017). As it is often remarked that dissenters speak the future, the path Justice Subba Rao led in Kharak Singh was taken by the bench in Puttaswamy's judgment and the Right to privacy is one of the top discourses in the country.

While observing dissenting judgments, we cannot overlook one of the nightmares of the Indian Judicial System, ADM Jabalpur Vs. Shivkant Shuka(1976). The circumstances of the case in ADM Jabalpur were that a state of emergency had been declared and was still in effect. Furthermore, the President issued an order declaring that no Fundamental Rights, including the right to life under Article 21, would be enforced. The majority judgment favored that Fundamental Rights, including the right to life under Article 21, would cease to exist when there is a proclamation of emergency.

But, Justice HR Khanna, came with his fearless opinion against the emergency, where he vehemently stated that no fundamental rights can be taken away, under any circumstances. He was well aware that he was jeopardizing his position as Chief Justice of India. That didn't stop him from performing his job and giving a decision that is still considered to be the proper legal stance.

Dissents in recent times and standing to authoritative regimes

In recent times, there have been many important dissents where judges have taken unconventional views and stood strong against draconian laws implemented by the states. One such dissent was of Justice DY Chandrachud in the Aadhar case(2017). Justice Chandrachud observed the Aadhar Act as unconstitutional. He noted that no institution has ultimate authority under our Constitution. It establishes the boundaries for each institution. Our constitutional design calls for a system of checks and balances.

While majority decisions create the groundwork for legislation, opposing views lay the groundwork for its progression. It is critical for the proper operation of a judicial system that fresh talking points develop and the law continues to establish new precedents. Justice Antonin Scalia of the United States Supreme Court has explained that it is comforting—and conducive of respect—to look back and realize that at least some of the Justices saw the danger clearly, and gave voice, often eloquent voice, to their concern.

During times when political rule disregards rule of law and the constitution, then it is the duty of judges to try and maintain constitutionalism. Just like Justice HR Khanna who stood unequivocally against the authoritative regime to protect the constitution. In the current time when academicians, lawyers, journalists, and other people are being slapped with draconian laws like UAPA and lodged in jail for days averaging more than 800 hundred days. It is up to the judiciary to take the high road like it has been doing in the past few weeks/months, and stand against the state to render the rights given to the people.

ALSO READ | Why our Constitution matters

Every person has the right, guaranteed by the Constitution, to inquire about, dispute, confirm, and demand accountability from the government. These rights must never be restricted since doing so will render our society stagnant and unable to advance forward. If there is an attempt to limit criticism of the institutions, whether they be the legislature or the administration then democracy will not prevail, which is not what the country's founding fathers envisioned.

On the 26th of November when we celebrate our constitution, by having a constitution day, we should not forget the judgment that showed us the path for the future and later was affirmed in one way or another. It is the duty of our constitutional guardians to show the citizens their rights and protect them during times of deprivation.

Kumar Kartikeya is a legal researcher based out of Delhi.

kartikeya0204@gmail.com



The blanket labelling of dissent as anti-national or anti-democratic strikes at the heart of our commitment to protect constitutional values and the promotion of deliberative democracy. - Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. The meaning of today is not the meaning of tomorrow, especially when it entails the theory of law and justice. In our constitutional democracy, dissenting views are essential because they provide alternative perspectives from the majority. Additionally, the right to dissent is an essential part of freedom of expression, which defends the unconventional viewpoints and beliefs of our constitutional guardians. In a democracy, dissent is crucial. Dissent and disagreement must be allowed, and should even be encouraged if a nation is to develop holistically and ensure that its citizens' rights are respected. The Indian judicial system has relied heavily on dissenting opinions in cases where the executive has violated or revoked rights protected by the Indian Constitution. Numerous dissenting opinions have influenced the development of our constitution. As far as the Supreme court of India is concerned, Justice Fazal Ali's dissent in the case of AK Gopalan was the first and most significant one. AK Gopalan Vs. State of Madras(1950) is one the very important cases to track down the jurisprudence of personal liberty and freedom. After independence, the Preventive Detention Act was enforced and many leaders of the communist party were detained without any trial. AK Gopalan, who was one of the co-founders of the Communist Party of India, challenged this act in the top Court. Wherein the Supreme Court's majority decision recognized that the state assembly or parliament has the authority to formulate laws relating to preventative detention. Any law on preventative detention that is passed by a state legislature or a parliament is indisputable and unchallengeable. If the method outlined in those articles is implemented, the arrest and custody anticipated by articles 22(1) and (2) will be valid, even if they violate the individual's personal liberty, because that becomes the established legal procedure for arrest and imprisonment. ALSO READ | The future of the Indian Constitution But, Justice Fazal Ali was a remarkable one. In his dissenting opinion, he advocated for personal liberty and freedom while criticizing preventative detention law. Justice Fazal Ali, in his judgment, took a remarkable approach to read the fundamental rights. He observed that articles 14, 19, and 21, should be read in correlation to one another. Thus any law that should be made shall read in accordance with articles 14, 19, and 21; individually as well as combined. There is no purpose in claiming that a law under article 21 may take away my fundamental freedom under article 19. Justice Ali took strong note of the Preventive Detention Act, observing that the state has no right to arrest/detain any individual without any reason, just because the authority anticipates that the person can cause disharmony in society. He also noted that the authorities cannot detain citizens for an indefinite period/ beyond a reasonable time until there is a case made out on the individual. This rare courage shown by Justice Ali was accepted as a law later in RC Cooper(1970) &Maneka Gandhi (1978). One of the dissents, which very recently was entailed into the ambit of the right to live under 21 was of Kharak Singh Vs. State of U.P.(1962). Justice Subba Rao took the high road to put the right to privacy under the ambit of Article 21. Kharak Singh was a history-sheeter and the surveillance law in the state of Uttar Pradesh allowed the police to come to him at any hour to ask about his whereabouts, thus he moved to the courts. Justice Subba Rao in 1962 took a visionary approach in this matter by noting that, “he says that this man has a bad record but I will not decide this constitution on the basis of one man's bad record, I am thinking about the citizens of India…….if this is the surveillance, if I am not safe in my home if anybody can walk in at any point of time, then the whole country is a jail.” Justice Subba Rao observed that true, our Constitution does not clearly state that the right to privacy is a basic right, but it is an essential component of human liberty. After almost six decades a nine-judge-constitutional bench of the Supreme Court affirmed the right to privacy as a fundamental right, in Justice KS Puttaswamy vs. Union of India(2017). As it is often remarked that dissenters speak the future, the path Justice Subba Rao led in Kharak Singh was taken by the bench in Puttaswamy's judgment and the Right to privacy is one of the top discourses in the country. While observing dissenting judgments, we cannot overlook one of the nightmares of the Indian Judicial System, ADM Jabalpur Vs. Shivkant Shuka(1976). The circumstances of the case in ADM Jabalpur were that a state of emergency had been declared and was still in effect. Furthermore, the President issued an order declaring that no Fundamental Rights, including the right to life under Article 21, would be enforced. The majority judgment favored that Fundamental Rights, including the right to life under Article 21, would cease to exist when there is a proclamation of emergency. But, Justice HR Khanna, came with his fearless opinion against the emergency, where he vehemently stated that no fundamental rights can be taken away, under any circumstances. He was well aware that he was jeopardizing his position as Chief Justice of India. That didn't stop him from performing his job and giving a decision that is still considered to be the proper legal stance. Dissents in recent times and standing to authoritative regimes In recent times, there have been many important dissents where judges have taken unconventional views and stood strong against draconian laws implemented by the states. One such dissent was of Justice DY Chandrachud in the Aadhar case(2017). Justice Chandrachud observed the Aadhar Act as unconstitutional. He noted that no institution has ultimate authority under our Constitution. It establishes the boundaries for each institution. Our constitutional design calls for a system of checks and balances. While majority decisions create the groundwork for legislation, opposing views lay the groundwork for its progression. It is critical for the proper operation of a judicial system that fresh talking points develop and the law continues to establish new precedents. Justice Antonin Scalia of the United States Supreme Court has explained that it is comforting—and conducive of respect—to look back and realize that at least some of the Justices saw the danger clearly, and gave voice, often eloquent voice, to their concern. During times when political rule disregards rule of law and the constitution, then it is the duty of judges to try and maintain constitutionalism. Just like Justice HR Khanna who stood unequivocally against the authoritative regime to protect the constitution. In the current time when academicians, lawyers, journalists, and other people are being slapped with draconian laws like UAPA and lodged in jail for days averaging more than 800 hundred days. It is up to the judiciary to take the high road like it has been doing in the past few weeks/months, and stand against the state to render the rights given to the people. ALSO READ | Why our Constitution matters Every person has the right, guaranteed by the Constitution, to inquire about, dispute, confirm, and demand accountability from the government. These rights must never be restricted since doing so will render our society stagnant and unable to advance forward. If there is an attempt to limit criticism of the institutions, whether they be the legislature or the administration then democracy will not prevail, which is not what the country's founding fathers envisioned. On the 26th of November when we celebrate our constitution, by having a constitution day, we should not forget the judgment that showed us the path for the future and later was affirmed in one way or another. It is the duty of our constitutional guardians to show the citizens their rights and protect them during times of deprivation. Kumar Kartikeya is a legal researcher based out of Delhi. kartikeya0204@gmail.com