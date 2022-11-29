OBC quota: Allocations unfulfilled, not many jobs; misfit in Digital India

Ranjit Bhushan By

Do minimum governance and job reservations go hand in hand? Are reservations job guarantee schemes for some caste groups? The other backward caste (OBC) reservations issue - once a politically volatile subject, now outflanked by the arrival of Hindutva and neo-economic reform - must rank very high on the list of political chimeras.

Despite the light and sound, the government is faced with three distinct dilemmas: one, it cannot offer more jobs if the term minimum government has to have a credible meaning; two, there are not many jobs on offer for a population this size and three, even the existing reserved vacancies in the government far outflank the number of jobs that any reservation or affirmative action can guarantee!

Even with the attraction of a public sector job, historically associated with security, steady pay, and multiple benefits, central government employment is estimated to constitute only around 14 per cent of total public employment in India. The remainder lies with state governments, which are largely responsible for public security and social services. However, there are no figures available for the total number of employment opportunities in states.

The protests following the announcement of the Agnipath scheme for the armed forces, and the uproar around the Bihar railways recruitment issue and similar agitations elsewhere, need to be seen in the context of the aspirations and hopes that have been traditionally placed on government employment.

With the Supreme Court earlier this month upholding the 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), the cat has been sprung among the pigeons. The EWS quota excludes the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and OBCs since they already have the benefit of reservation as socially and educationally backward classes.

The five-member apex court bench, with two dissensions, upheld the 2019 103rd amendment of the Constitution by the Modi government, awarding 10 per cent reservations for the 'economically backward’, whose annual income does not exceed Rs 8 lakh.

The Supreme Court had in its 1992 Indira Sawhney judgment, held that the total volume of reservation should not exceed 50%, barring certain extraordinary situations. In keeping with it, reservation for the SCs, STs and OBCs has been kept at 15 %, 7.5% and 27% respectively, in central government jobs and admission to central educational institutions.

According to the 2011 census, the SCs and STs constitute 16.6 % and 8.6% of the population, respectively. The OBCs constitute about 52% of the population, according to the 1931 census and the Mandal Commission in 1980. They were determined to be 41% in 2006 when the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) took place.

In 2011, the then UPA government conducted the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) of 130 crore Indians, the data of which has been kept under the wraps. Apparently, due to `flaws’ in the data, it was decided to form an expert committee headed by the then Vice-Chairman of the NITI Aayog, Arvind Panagariya. But since other members of the committee were not named, it never met, and no action was taken on the raw data to collate it into publishable findings.

Well, the deed is done and the political class, across the spectrum, is celebrating in style. Jharkhand has raised the OBC quota from 14% to 27%, taking the total number of reserved seats to 77% by increasing the quantum of SC, ST and OBC; Rajasthan’s OBC Aarkshan Samiti (OASS) has asked the state government to hike their reservations in jobs and educational institutes from 21% to 27%, while in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar has demanded that the central government lift the 50% ceiling on reservations. Two constituents of the ruling seven-party Mahagathbandhan in the state have asked the state government to bring in legislation to raise the total reservation from 50% to 77 %.

The political noise about caste-based job reservations does not square up with the situation on ground. Data released by the central government in 2022 shows a total of 51,224 vacancies in reserved posts against 35,553 filled posts. It reveals an unhealthy backlog: SC (filled: 13,202; vacant: 17,880); ST (filled 9,619; vacancies: 14,061); OBC (filled: 11,732; vacancies: 19,283).

The governments at both central and state levels have been lethargic in filling the vacancies in existing posts, so that despite some increase in sanctioned posts, the absolute number of those employed has barely budged over time , despite increasing population.

Reservations, in any case, have no meaning in the private sector. Industry representatives are of the view that reservation is not a solution but are willing ``to partner with the government and appropriate agencies in enhancing and expanding current recruitment policy for the marginalized section, especially the SC and ST at all levels, as also to encourage skill development and training.” There is no mention of OBCs, which is the largest section of the Indian population.

Frankly, the time when government jobs could become a political tool to lure voters is becoming passe. Reservations do not secure a future when the number of jobs is limited. It is clear to the young that for them to land a job, the net sum of jobs – and quality jobs - in the country need to go up substantially. It would do well for governments to focus on the grassroot problems, which are hampering job creation facilities in the states.

The time has now come for reservations to be understood and probably, even be reworded. It needs to be understood as a talent search tool for the underprivileged sections, as a chain of affirmative actions that identify talent among various castes and promote it, using merit-based competition. That would be a good way to create centres of excellence and improve digital skills. Online India needs skills not patronage.

(Ranjit Bhushan is a senior journalist. These are the writer's views.)

