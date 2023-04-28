'Not given yuddha but Buddha': India makes decisive moves to reclaim Buddhist legacy

Chiranjib Haldar By

Faith and diplomacy are two propositions, always spread far apart. One is rooted in culture and belief, the other is about logic and hard calculations but their paths traverse. India has been trying to mix this into a powerful cocktail by using its ancient ties with Buddhism.

Recently, New Delhi hosted the Global Buddhist Summit and the attendance was exemplary. The conclave not just showcased the values of Buddhism, common knowledge to most of us, but married those values with present challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that whether it's war and aggression or sustainable growth or technological prowess, Buddha's teachings offered solutions to world problems. PM Modi’s assertion ‘I told the United Nations, India hasn’t given yuddha (war) but Buddha’ may be a pointer to India’s re-emergence as the pioneer in global Buddhism.

In 2011, a similar august Buddhist gathering was addressed by the Dalai Lama and a furious Beijing cancelled border talks with India soon after. However, there was no similar tantrum at this year’s summit. Many experts opine that the Chinese are like the Grinch during Christmas, conspicuous by their absence yet not wanting the Dalai Lama to grace the occasion. There may be two tussles playing out: one is over the ascendancy of the Dalai Lama and Tibet, the second over leadership of the larger Buddhist world and its heirloom. This tug-of-war is equally syncretic. Buddhism is the fourth largest religion in the world and around 500 million people practise it. Cambodia, Thailand, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Laos are Buddhist majority nations while South Korea and Malaysia have a sizeable Buddhist populace.

Geographically, these countries are located in Southeast Asia -- the same arc that China wants to dominate. It elucidates why a communist atheist regime adores Buddhism though the religious bonhomie may be political. Beijing’s Buddhist camaraderie may be about narrative, not faith. A section feels it is linked to dominating the Tibetan population and hence Buddhism is the means to an end and that end is appointing China’s own successor to the Dalai Lama.

For New Delhi, the Dalai Lama may not be only a religious leader but also a strategic leverage. In 2011, the Dalai Lama was invited to speak despite protests from China and in 2023, he has been given a platform despite the expected protestations.

The Buddha was born in modern Nepal but spent most of his life in India. His first sermon and his Enlightenment were in India and that is why New Delhi can easily designate itself as the cradle and home of Buddhism. By boosting religious tourism, exchanging scholars and nurturing Buddhist organisations, India can generate a viable Buddhist diplomacy. Since 2016, the Buddhist circuit project has flourished on Buddha’s path -- Gaya, Sarnath Kushinagar et al. In diplomacy, nothing influences policies more than people themselves.

As enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Global Buddhist Summit, India remains the fountainhead from which the teachings of Gautama Buddha spread worldwide. By reiterating that Buddha’s sermons can mollify many of the world’s grievous wounds, India is sending across a clear message. In the coming years, India will take on the core leadership in sustaining Buddha’s timeless heritage. The Global Buddhist Summit came at a time when India holds the presidencies of the G20 and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and is keen to be a voice for the Global South. Is it appropriate for India to leverage its historical and cultural ties through Buddhism? Using its deep connects, the goal may be to build pressure on Beijing and India has made three decisive moves in this regard, owning its Buddhist legacy.

The first obviously entails turning India into a hub of Buddhist syncretism and hosting the summit is a step in that direction. China wants India to deny the Dalai Lama any petard to hoist his ideas.

Second, India is engaging with monks and scholars universally. Earlier, this week India hosted another Buddhist conference in Arunachal Pradesh, a state where China has been claiming suzerainty for quite some time. The event was held in Zemithang, historically significant for Buddhists because in 1959, this village was the Dalai Lama’s first halt on fleeing Tibet. This asserted India's sovereign rights over Arunachal Pradesh, a state that has always been an inalienable part of our country.

Third, there is an ongoing effort to restore ancient Buddhist sites and sacred Buddhist texts. So, basically it's a multi-pronged approach to reclaim Buddhism. The Sino-Indian face-off on Buddhism may have just started.

(Chiranjib Haldar is a commentator on politics and society.)

