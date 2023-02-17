Realpolitik at its brutal best leaves Shiv Sena without a Thackeray

Sunil Chawake By

The party founded by Bal Thackeray in 1966 has changed hands. Maybe, Bal Thackeray's youngest son Uddhav is not as sharp as his father when it comes to realpolitik. In this game, at its brutal best, a kind promoted by BJP-RSS combine, Shiv Sena has been wrested from the hands of Uddhav.

On the eve of a function to be organized in the courtyard of RSS's headquarter at Reshimbag, Nagpur where Central Home minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would come together on Saturday, February 18, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has awarded the "original Shiv Sena" tag along with its election symbol of Bow & Arrow to the Shinde faction.

Shinde, the BJP loyalist within the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government-- an alliance of non-NDA political parties-- led by Uddhav Thackeray, has been instrumental in unseating the government which led to Uddhav Thackeray's resignation from the post of Chief Minister on June 29, 2022. Thereafter, Shinde became the Chief Minister, and Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy.

It has been nine months of intense political and legal battles. Now, Shiv Sena has exited from the Bal Thackeray household. A celebration is likely for BJP-Shiv Sena Yuti, not in Mumbai, where Shiv Sena was born. But at the birthplace of RSS. The BJP which brought down the MVA government by effectively choreographing the operations of Eknath Shinde and his 40 MLAs to rebel against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership from behind the curtains, is obviously elated by the ECI decision. The ECI verdict also came on the day of former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's departure from Raj Bhavan. Koshyari played a role that was expected of him in all these turbulent months in Maharashtra politics.

As if they had already read the writing on the wall, the majority of Shiv Sena MLAs, MPs in Lok Sabha, and office-bearers across Maharashtra had deserted the Thackeray faction soon after the June 2022 revolt.

Now, no doubt that ECI's decision to recognize the Shide faction as the real Shiv Sena has come as a severe blow to Uddhav and his loyalists. He has to work on a fresh strategy with his allies including the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress party to regain his morale and resume his battle for recapturing the party by going back to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Shinde has to face the people's court beginning with the Kasba Peth and Pimpri Chinchwad Vidhan Sabha by-elections in Pune District later this month. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election would most likely follow.

What is in the minds of the people is anyone's guess.

Sunil Chawake is a Maharashtra-based analyst.

