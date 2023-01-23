How and why pre-election budgets are predictably similar

Sutanu Guru By

To twist the first line of Leo Tolstoy's Anna Karenina: "All pre-election budgets are alike; every broken promise is broken in its own way."

If any researcher takes the trouble to read Budget speeches of the last 75 years, the rhetoric is monotonously predictable; with cliched aims and lofty promises being the norm. Jaswant Singh, P Chidambaram and Arun Jaitley were no different while reading their pre-election budget speeches. We will come to that shortly. But one striking similarity, barring Arun Jaitley in 2018, becomes immediately discernible: looming global economic uncertainties and headwinds.

Jaswant Singh pronounced in 2003: "The circumstances in which we meet are defined by the current global uncertainties; their vortex lies over the Gulf and Iraq is at the very core of it, even as the Israel-Palestine conflict smoulders... despite the present volatility in international oil prices, alongside a continuing sluggishness in global recovery, uncertain markets..."

Here is what P Chidambaram said in 2008: "Nevertheless, 2007-08 has been the most challenging of the last four years... since August 2007, the financial markets in the developed countries have witnessed considerable turbulence that has not yet abated. The consequences for developing countries are also not yet clear... There are other downside risks too. World prices of crude oil, commodities and food grains have risen sharply in the period April 2007 to January 2008. The position of crude oil is well known to this House..."

PART I | Four 'pre-election' budget speeches of 21st century and how India changed through them

By 2013, the heady growth rates of UPA-1 were history and India was firmly placed in the Fragile Five list. Chidambaram turned philosopher: "I shall begin by setting the context. Global economic growth slowed down from 3.9% in 2011 to 3.2% in 2012. India is part of the global economy…we are not unaffected by what happens in the rest of the world and our economy too has slowed after 2010-11."

Arun Jaitley didn't talk about global headwinds in 2018 as there weren't any. Yet, 2018-19 saw a disappointing growth rates at 6.1%, slipping further to 4% in 2019-20 after which the Covid pandemic delivered a hammer blow. One can be certain Ms Sitharaman in her February 1 2023 speech will go back to talking about "challenging global headwinds, uncertainties and high energy costs".

Two terms -- farmers and agriculture -- have been invoked so often in budgets since independence that they have become reflexive chants for finance ministers. Jaswant Singh, P Chidambaram and Arun Jaitley were no different. And be sure Ms Sitharaman will use a substantive part of her usually long speeches to dwell on the topic.

Here is Jaswant Singh in 2003: "Agriculture, the life-blood of our economy, after giving the country adequate food security, is now again at the cross roads, as it preparesto diversify and move up the value chain. It also needs to respond robustly to second generation issues such as land degradation and water logging. Diversification, resonance with market-forces and a swift adoption of sunrise technologies are the other needs."

WEB SCRAWL | Madame Finance Minister, here's why you should shower us some love on the personal taxes front

Five years down the road in 2008, P Chidambaram intoned: "Let me first deal with agriculture, briefly for the present and some length later. The Ministry of Agriculture has estimated that the total output of food grains in 2007/08 will be 219.3 million tons which will be an all time record... Government is conscious that while a lot has been done, a lot more needs to be done." We will discuss the famous (notorious) Rs 65000-crore farm loan waiver scheme that followed in a subsequent piece.

Despite a tanking economy, Chidambaram gave himself a pat in the back in 2013: "Thanks to our hardworking farmers, agriculture continues to perform well. The average annual growth rate of agriculture and allied sector during the 11th Five Year Plan was 3.6% as against 2.5% and 2.4% respectively in the 9th and 10th plans."

By 2018, Arun Jaitley had become even more ambitious: "My Government is committed for the welfare of farmers. For decades, (the) country's agriculture policy and programme had remained production-centric. We have sought to effect a paradigm shift. Honourable Prime Minister gave a clarion call to double farmers' income by 2022 when India celebrates its 75th year of independence."

It is a different matter Indian farmers and agriculture continue to face a crisis despite such lofty goals and tall promises.

Manufacturing is another term that has been getting a lot of lip service.

Here is Jaswant Singh in 2003: "As Hon'ble Members know, in the current year so far, industry has stimulated overall growth, despite a decline in agriculture. We must, therefore, consolidate these gains and build on the robust industrial growth demonstrated in the last few quarters."

WEB SCRAWL | End of Empire – 1: World of divides and why India may adapt to a more closed economy better

P Chidambaram in 2008 had this to say: "Our aim is to take manufacturing growth rate to a double digit. This will also call for more reforms in the coal and electricity sectors as well as confronting oligopolistic tendencies in the cement and steel sectors."

Chidambaram in 2013 echoed the Fragile Five concerns: "Investment is an act of faith. We will improve communication of our policies to remove any apprehension in the mind of investors..."

Surprisingly, apart from self-congratulatory noises on improved rankings on the now juked World Bank Ease of Doing Business, the 2018 speech of Arun Jaitley doesn't sing paeans to manufacturing.

There is not enough space to highlight other shibboleths like women's empowerment, youth-oriented policies, a word of thanks to middle-class taxpayers, export promotion, education and more. But make no mistake: the budget speeches of the UPA and NDA finance ministers are not all similar. There are striking differences too. That's next.

(Sutanu Guru is Executive Director, C-Voter Foundation)

To twist the first line of Leo Tolstoy's Anna Karenina: "All pre-election budgets are alike; every broken promise is broken in its own way." If any researcher takes the trouble to read Budget speeches of the last 75 years, the rhetoric is monotonously predictable; with cliched aims and lofty promises being the norm. Jaswant Singh, P Chidambaram and Arun Jaitley were no different while reading their pre-election budget speeches. We will come to that shortly. But one striking similarity, barring Arun Jaitley in 2018, becomes immediately discernible: looming global economic uncertainties and headwinds. Jaswant Singh pronounced in 2003: "The circumstances in which we meet are defined by the current global uncertainties; their vortex lies over the Gulf and Iraq is at the very core of it, even as the Israel-Palestine conflict smoulders... despite the present volatility in international oil prices, alongside a continuing sluggishness in global recovery, uncertain markets..." Here is what P Chidambaram said in 2008: "Nevertheless, 2007-08 has been the most challenging of the last four years... since August 2007, the financial markets in the developed countries have witnessed considerable turbulence that has not yet abated. The consequences for developing countries are also not yet clear... There are other downside risks too. World prices of crude oil, commodities and food grains have risen sharply in the period April 2007 to January 2008. The position of crude oil is well known to this House..." PART I | Four 'pre-election' budget speeches of 21st century and how India changed through them By 2013, the heady growth rates of UPA-1 were history and India was firmly placed in the Fragile Five list. Chidambaram turned philosopher: "I shall begin by setting the context. Global economic growth slowed down from 3.9% in 2011 to 3.2% in 2012. India is part of the global economy…we are not unaffected by what happens in the rest of the world and our economy too has slowed after 2010-11." Arun Jaitley didn't talk about global headwinds in 2018 as there weren't any. Yet, 2018-19 saw a disappointing growth rates at 6.1%, slipping further to 4% in 2019-20 after which the Covid pandemic delivered a hammer blow. One can be certain Ms Sitharaman in her February 1 2023 speech will go back to talking about "challenging global headwinds, uncertainties and high energy costs". Two terms -- farmers and agriculture -- have been invoked so often in budgets since independence that they have become reflexive chants for finance ministers. Jaswant Singh, P Chidambaram and Arun Jaitley were no different. And be sure Ms Sitharaman will use a substantive part of her usually long speeches to dwell on the topic. Here is Jaswant Singh in 2003: "Agriculture, the life-blood of our economy, after giving the country adequate food security, is now again at the cross roads, as it preparesto diversify and move up the value chain. It also needs to respond robustly to second generation issues such as land degradation and water logging. Diversification, resonance with market-forces and a swift adoption of sunrise technologies are the other needs." WEB SCRAWL | Madame Finance Minister, here's why you should shower us some love on the personal taxes front Five years down the road in 2008, P Chidambaram intoned: "Let me first deal with agriculture, briefly for the present and some length later. The Ministry of Agriculture has estimated that the total output of food grains in 2007/08 will be 219.3 million tons which will be an all time record... Government is conscious that while a lot has been done, a lot more needs to be done." We will discuss the famous (notorious) Rs 65000-crore farm loan waiver scheme that followed in a subsequent piece. Despite a tanking economy, Chidambaram gave himself a pat in the back in 2013: "Thanks to our hardworking farmers, agriculture continues to perform well. The average annual growth rate of agriculture and allied sector during the 11th Five Year Plan was 3.6% as against 2.5% and 2.4% respectively in the 9th and 10th plans." By 2018, Arun Jaitley had become even more ambitious: "My Government is committed for the welfare of farmers. For decades, (the) country's agriculture policy and programme had remained production-centric. We have sought to effect a paradigm shift. Honourable Prime Minister gave a clarion call to double farmers' income by 2022 when India celebrates its 75th year of independence." It is a different matter Indian farmers and agriculture continue to face a crisis despite such lofty goals and tall promises. Manufacturing is another term that has been getting a lot of lip service. Here is Jaswant Singh in 2003: "As Hon'ble Members know, in the current year so far, industry has stimulated overall growth, despite a decline in agriculture. We must, therefore, consolidate these gains and build on the robust industrial growth demonstrated in the last few quarters." WEB SCRAWL | End of Empire – 1: World of divides and why India may adapt to a more closed economy better P Chidambaram in 2008 had this to say: "Our aim is to take manufacturing growth rate to a double digit. This will also call for more reforms in the coal and electricity sectors as well as confronting oligopolistic tendencies in the cement and steel sectors." Chidambaram in 2013 echoed the Fragile Five concerns: "Investment is an act of faith. We will improve communication of our policies to remove any apprehension in the mind of investors..." Surprisingly, apart from self-congratulatory noises on improved rankings on the now juked World Bank Ease of Doing Business, the 2018 speech of Arun Jaitley doesn't sing paeans to manufacturing. There is not enough space to highlight other shibboleths like women's empowerment, youth-oriented policies, a word of thanks to middle-class taxpayers, export promotion, education and more. But make no mistake: the budget speeches of the UPA and NDA finance ministers are not all similar. There are striking differences too. That's next. (Sutanu Guru is Executive Director, C-Voter Foundation)