Forward Guidance: What RBI can learn from Infosys

On the face of it, India's central bank and its IT sector have very little in common, but there was one phrase that animated discussions in both circles this week -- 'forward guidance'.

On the IT side, it was because industry bellwether Infosys slashed its guidance for revenue and held back its customary forecast on hiring. Meanwhile, the central bank released an article on the relevance of forward guidance during the monetary tightening phase.

As the term indicates, forward guidance helps anticipate what lies ahead. It is a powerful tool during times of economic distress when there's heightened uncertainty, and those steering the ship, like company managements and central bankers, are expected to have a better sense of what is in store.

When it comes to monetary policy, markets expect central bankers to possess rare supernatural powers to precisely predict when and by how much rates will move up or down, while company shareholders want managements to accurately assess the likely hit on revenue and profits during downturns.

Still, no sooner had Infosys lowered its revenue guidance in sync with changed market realities than the markets began sensing apocalypse and dumping the shares by the truckload, finally driving the stock down 9% in a single day. The stock was downgraded to a 'sell' by many analysts after the guidance revision.

The Infosys affair is yet another reminder that, while estimates are relatively easy to arrive at in the ordinary course, they attain exaggerated importance during periods of uncertainty.

ALSO READ | Infosys headcount falls, salary hikes on hold for now

On this count, however, money market participants would seem to be less lucky compared to Infosys shareholders. Estimates are easy to arrive at in an ordinary course, but it's only during uncertainties that forward guidance becomes a potent tool. But the RBI article punctured all hopes indicating that markets are somewhat better off without a forward guidance during economic uncertainties, at least when it comes to monetary policy making.

The justification cited by the article for the above stance is that such guidance may be misinterpreted as a quasi-promise or commitment and could lead to disorderly adjustment of interest rate expectations.

"If the communication of future policy rates consistently deviates from their realized path, it may weaken the public's confidence, entails the risk of delivering unpleasant monetary surprises to financial market expectations and may eventually aggravate inflation and output volatility," the RBI economists noted.

This is precisely why, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' stock response on rate guidance is never up or down, but 'remaining vigilant.'

This is a departure from the practices followed in some major economies, such as the US. In these countries, as central banks raised rates, they also engaged in hawkish forward guidance, which has unleashed bouts of high turbulence in global financial markets, amplified the tightening of financial conditions and triggered exodus of capital from the emerging world.

The very concept of forward guidance gained popularity to end the 'monetary mystique' or 'constructive ambiguity' of the 1990s monetary policy communication that was engendering risks to financial stability. So central banks began providing verbal assurance to the public about the future rate path to anchor expectations.

While forward guidance has been elevated to the status of a monetary policy instrument, no consensus has yet emerged on what constitutes 'optimal.'

There has been animated public debate about the relevance of forward guidance in conveying the future intent of monetary policy in a rate tightening cycle. It has amplified in recent days, given easing inflation and rising growth. Meanwhile, RBI’s monetary policy committee remains focused on closing the wide gap between headline inflation and the target and the relatively smaller gap between output and its potential.

ALSO READ | After inflation draws first blood against central banks, will global rate hikes undo damage?

In fact, the US Federal Reserve, one of the biggest devotees of forward guidance that indicates future rate hikes or cuts down to the decimal, also seems to be having second thoughts about the practice.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell noted in May: "I think we should use forward guidance sparingly when the course of policy is either reasonably well understood, or on the contrary, is so dependent on uncertain future developments that little really can be said constructively about the future."

Ironically, the need to be sparing in the usage of forward guidance is limited to the rate tightening phase alone, and not monetary accommodation. The RBI article details the reason behind it: "Unlike the zero lower bound to interest rate cuts, there's no upper bound to interest rate increases, and a shrill pitch in forward guidance can be deeply destabilizing."

But the question is: Is zero really the lower bound for rate cuts when we have seen countries like Japan, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain and Denmark setting policy rates as low as -0.75%! How fair is it to have forward guidance only during a relatively easy going monetary accommodation phase?

Regardless of whether the times are uncertain or predictable, there's never a second chance to make the first assessment. Whatever comes next is merely a revision or a correction of the previous estimate. Importantly, during normal or abnormal times, estimates could go both ways and the cost of misinterpretation is equally high in both scenarios.

Even as RBI economists seem not to be in favor of giving indications about future courses of action, the fact remains that forward guidance has come into its own as an important instrument in the monetary policy toolkit, even if, as former Fed chair Ben Bernanke put it: "Monetary policy is 98% talk and only 2% action."

