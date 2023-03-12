Thai food in India: It's just 'sawadee kha' time

Sandip Ghose By

Indians discovered Thailand as a tourist destination long ago. Therefore, I have wondered why Thai food took so long to arrive in India.

The Thai Pavilion which opened at Mumbai's Taj President in 1993 was probably the first authentic Thai restaurant in India. It was the brainchild of Taj's Chef Ananda Solomon and started after extensive research. The wife of the expatriate CEO of an FMCG multinational had reportedly helped him develop the concept. Over the years, the restaurant reinvented itself several times to contemporise its menu and stay ahead of the curve. The Taj has now taken it to other cities as well.

Now, Thai food has become as ubiquitous across the country as the Thai massage parlours that have popped up in every city. From restaurants to banquets and weddings, Thai Red and Green curries, Tom Yum Soup, and Som Tam Raw Papaya Salads have sneaked into the menu of every Chinese eatery. But still, there are very few true-blue Thai restaurants outside of high-end hotels. Even those are mostly Asian rather than speciality Thai. After thirty years, Thai Pavilion remains the gold standard of Thai cuisine in India.

As late as in the nineties, it was difficult to find a bottle of Thai Fish Sauce in regular grocery stores. In Delhi, one had to go to Khan Market or INA Market to get it. In Mumbai, one got them in Crawford Market or the famous Rustom's in Colaba. Catering largely to the foreign embassy crowd and some discerning well-travelled affluent locals, they gradually started stocking up on ready-to-use Thai curry mixes in sachets. However, in Kolkata, which is so close to Bangkok and a gateway for cheap imports of clothes, electronic goods, and other food items, one rarely saw Thai sauces and pastes except, perhaps, in a few odd shops in New Market. The city was the bastion of Hakka Chinese food. I have a theory about that.

There is an ongoing argument about what percentage of Indians are meat eaters. Statistics, as always, reveal only part of the story. Many who get classified as "non-vegetarians" consume eggs and poultry on rare occasions. Even a smaller portion eat mutton, beef, or pork. Fish is largely confined to the coastal states, eastern India, and parts of North India. I would stick my neck out to say Indians are predominantly vegetarian in their food preferences. Therefore, I believe that for any cuisine -- be it regional or international to become popular pan-India -- must be embraced by vegetarians. To be commercially viable, it requires the economically affluent, who are traditionally conservative in their dietary habits, to take a liking to new food trends.

In the case of Chinese food, the tipping point was "Veg Manchurian", the path-breaking innovation by the legendary Nelson Wang of China Garden that caught the imagination of Gujaratis first and then the rest of India along with Chow-Mien.

In our childhood, among the very few options for vegetarians used to "Sweet and Sour Vegetables" was usually a dish of diced carrots and cucumber slices (potatoes were not used then in Chinese food) tossed in a tomato sauce with a hint of Chinese five spices and crushed dry red pepper. Somewhere along the line, bell peppers, Bok choy, mushrooms, baby corn and broccoli got added to the mix and it came to be called stir-fry. But vegetarian Chinese food in India has been taken to a whole new gourmet standard. So, many people like me often do not feel the need for meat or seafood courses in a fine-dining Chinese restaurant.

A similar breakthrough in Thai Food was waiting to happen. Not many would know that one of the pioneers of vegetarian Thai food in Mumbai was my friend Sandhya Merchant.

Sandhya grew up in Bangkok. She was from a Marwari business family settled in Thailand. Having come to India for higher studies, she was married into a Gujarati Kutchi-Bhatia family in Mumbai.

With the business instincts of both sides, she identified a niche for home catering of vegetarian Thai food. Sandhya's differentiator was that she did not use readymade paste but made everything from scratch with key ingredients brought from Thailand. Above all, she demonstrated tasty Thai food could be made without Fish Oil or shrimp paste.

Commonly used spices and herbs are freely available in India now -- like Lemon Grass, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Galangal Roots, Thai Basil leaves and, of course, varieties of sauces such as fish, sriracha, sweet chilli, apart from readymade pastes. But what is not available yet is the unique touch brought by Sandhya's home-centered cooking. From what I know Sandhya did not scale up her catering business.

As Thai food caught on, many others jumped into the space. Cloud kitchens presented a new opportunity. In fact, some of the best Thai food is now available from home delivery outlets like Thai Crate in Delhi. The Indian love for noodles has been largely met with its Thai counterpart of vegetarian Pad Thai - sans the fish sauce or paste.

The Thai food generally available in India is from the Bangkok tourist circuit that has by definition been normalised for the international palate. These have a surfeit of coconut milk which I guess agrees with Indians at large. Since Phuket is a popular destination for Indians, food from the South, which has shades of Malaysian and Indonesian, like the thicker and hotter Red Masaman and Yellow Curry (the latter uses turmeric), are also catching on.

In my book, the most interesting genre of Thai Food comes from Northern Thailand. Though many Indians travel to the Chiang Mai region they are yet to discover its secrets. Some of the best Chiang-Mai food I had was in Thai restaurants in North America. The people of Chiang Mai, which is at a slightly higher elevation and has a cooler climate, eat a great deal of meat -- especially pork. Being closer to Myanmar, there is a discernible Burmese influence in this region's' cooking.

On its East are Laos and Cambodia, where there is excessive use of chilli paste (or prik as it is called). But Burma has given them many salads, soups and Khow Suey which have been adapted to Thai style. Some of the milder varieties like Mango Salad have found their way to India as indeed Larb Gai and Som Tam (both imported from Laos). What I am waiting to see on Indian tables though are exotic salads like Chicken or Pork with Banana Blossoms and tender jackfruit.

The story of Thai food in India has just begun. From now, it's "Sawadee kha" time.

(Sandip Ghose, Author and Current Affairs Commentator. Twitter handle @SandipGhose.)

As late as in the nineties, it was difficult to find a bottle of Thai Fish Sauce in regular grocery stores. In Delhi, one had to go to Khan Market or INA Market to get it. In Mumbai, one got them in Crawford Market or the famous Rustom's in Colaba. Catering largely to the foreign embassy crowd and some discerning well-travelled affluent locals, they gradually started stocking up on ready-to-use Thai curry mixes in sachets. However, in Kolkata, which is so close to Bangkok and a gateway for cheap imports of clothes, electronic goods, and other food items, one rarely saw Thai sauces and pastes except, perhaps, in a few odd shops in New Market. The city was the bastion of Hakka Chinese food. I have a theory about that. 