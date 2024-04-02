Sad plight of the 14,000 people in Kerala who always have to dread school vacations

Like Bindu, there are over 14,000 noon meal workers in the state who are paid Rs 600 per day as honorarium. Based on the number of days the school has classes, a noon meal worker can earn up to Rs 12,000 a month on an average. But delayed disbursement of honorarium is an issue they have been facing for the past many years.

"Sometimes we remain unpaid for months on end. We struggle to run the household and meet other expenses," laments Bindu.

When the dues of many months accumulate, the noon meal workers stage protests in front of the official residences of ministers in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram.

"After the protests grab news headlines and embarrass the government, the dues of many months are released in one tranche. This has become a routine affair now," rues Bindu. She wonders why noon meal workers are the only category of labourers who need to agitate at least twice a year to get paid.

Last year, the government provided Rs 2,000 per month to the noon meal cooks as a special allowance during the vacation. This year, there has been no such assurance from the government.

The chances of that happening look bleak. The honorarium of January was only credited into their bank accounts a few days ago.

"Since the noon meal scheme is a centrally sponsored one, the state government cites delay in the distribution of funds from the Centre as the reason whenever our honorarium is left pending for months. Whatever be the actual reason, it is the noon meal worker who ultimately suffers," points out S Sakunthala, state president of the School Pachaka Thozhilali Sanghadana, an association of noon meal workers.

Another issue they face is the norm that stipulates only one noon meal worker for up to 500 students. Sakunthala says it is practically impossible for a person to prepare food for 500 students in the limited time and do all the cleaning work as well. To meet the target, the noon meal workers engage helpers who would then claim half of their daily earnings.

"It is high time that the government revises the norm and assigns one cook for 250 students. Also, the honorarium, presently at Rs 600, should be raised at least to Rs 900 to ensure a decent living for thousands of women engaged in this sector," Sakunthala said. Their demands to consider them as part time contingent workers have also fallen on deaf ears. Some of them have spent up to 30 years on the job.