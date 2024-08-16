Can a Dalit ever become CM in Tamil Nadu?

The question gains relevance against the backdrop of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan's recent affirmation that a Dalit can never become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Thirumavalavan was addressing a protest rally in Chennai on Wednesday when he made the assertion.

The VCK is an ally of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.

The MK Stalin-led government unsurprisingly has no Dalit senior minister.

Thirumavalavan's statement do not stem from frustration. One has to look into it as a "social analysis," writer and MP D Ravikumar told TNIE.

The fact is that states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and UP were lucky enough to have a Dalit CM. But in Tamil Nadu which claims to be the land of social icons like Periyar, Dalits were not able to get the post of even a senior minister during the consecutive rules of the AIADMK and the DMK. Tamil Nadu had a Dalit, P Kakkan, as home minister (the only Dalit home minister of the state) in the Congress government led by Kamaraj. That was history.

"In states where Dalits were able to become Chief Ministers the Dalits are a consolidated vote bank. In Tamil Nadu, especially after the BJP started to make inroads in the state, Dalits remain fragmented ," Ravikumar noted.

Social Justice not on their agenda

That social justice is not on the agenda of the two leading political parties, the DMK and the AIADMK, is what has hindered a Dalit leader from getting a plum portfolio in Tamil Nadu. Moreover, these parties were found to be lacking in inner-party democracy. The Election Commission, to a certain extent, is to be blamed. Because the main criteria for registering a political party is to hold party elections which is merely ceremonial and does not ensure democracy in a party, Ravikumar pointed out.