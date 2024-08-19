'I don't know how we made it': Survivors still haunted by memories of Wayanad tragedy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I lost my granddaughter. She was eight. Four days after the landslide, my son-in-law’s body was found, but there are still two more of our children to be found. Even if we find their bodies, I doubt we will be able to recognise them. It breaks my heart to think that, despite being with us all this time, we may not be able to identify them when we part,” said a numb Shyamala, gazing out from the relief camp towards the mountains.

The usually scenic landscape of Wayanad appeared desolate. The mountains no longer sang of the region's beauty but stood tall overlooking the disaster it had brought to its people with the twin landslides. Mundakkai and Chooralmala were wiped out, leaving no trace of the towns that once existed. Relief camps were filled with people from broken families. The dread of the rains on July 30 seemed to have left them numb against any further rain.

Hundreds lost their dreams, belongings and lives in the massive heaps of mud and debris that engulfed their homes and livelihoods. No amount of environmental studies or promises of reconstruction could console them.

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Community Hall in Meppadi became a place of sorrow, holding the bodies and body parts recovered from the landslide, most of which remained unidentified. The walls were lined with photographs of the disfigured bodies, each marked with a body number and postmortem details. The haunting images depicted faces of the lost — some with bulging eyes, mud-encrusted faces and visible ornaments.

“It took six days to identify the first body,” said Jayesh, a volunteer. Suhara, a member of the Haritha Karma Sena and a resident of Chooralmala, was involved in the identification process. “Many of the people brought here were my neighbours or friends, which made it slightly easier for me to identify them,” Suhara said.

A week after the massive landslides, the district administration organised a mass burial for the unclaimed victims. A prayer service from all religions was held before the burial.

Most of the victims were estate workers and their families. The tea plantations where they had built their lives now bear silent witness to their buried remains in Puthumala.

Ayshakutty (70) from Nellimunda, about 10 kilometres from Chooralmala, arrived at the relief camp at Govt Higher Secondary School, Meppadi, with a heavy heart. She sought information about her family. She had not heard from them since the landslide. Unable to walk, she was brought to the camp in an autorickshaw, where her relatives gathered to provide details.

Tears rolling down her cheeks, she said, “We were away, and I don’t know who all survived.” Thirty people from nine families in her area were rescued, but five remain missing and one child's body was found.

Noufal, who had returned from Dubai four days ago, faces an even deeper tragedy. Although his wife Hanshitha and their five-year-old son Aadi survived, all 22 members of his extended family are missing.

“I cancelled my visa and came back. We have nothing here. My family and friends are all gone. All 22 of them were staying at our ancestral house when it was swept away,” Noufal said, his voice numb with grief.

At St. Joseph’s Girls HSS, Jayamma, one of the survivors, struggled with sleepless nights and an uncertain future.

Jayamma, her husband Muthan and their two sons and daughter survived the night of the landslide. They were jolted awake around 1 am by the thunderous roar of falling boulders and trees. Desperate for safety, they fled to a nearby estate manager’s house perched atop a tea plantation and waited until dawn. By morning, the town they once knew had been reduced to ruins.

Schools also became temporary shelters for migrant labourers from various states after the disaster. Although officials said everyone was saved, some have not been seen since.

“All our families are safe, though four of our villagers went missing and one body was found. Bijinesh Paswan, Sadhu Paswan and Ranjeet Paswan are still missing, while Phoolkumari’s body has been found,” said Dharmendar from Bihar.