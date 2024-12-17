Thomas Burleigh Kurishingal: Malayali man for all seasons who shared screen with Brando and Sinatra

A Hollywood actor who rubbed shoulders with legends like Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra, the hero of the 1953 Mollywood flick ‘Thiramala’, a filmmaker, writer, cartoonist, music composer, musician, magician and entrepreneur, Thomas Burleigh Kurishingal’s litany of attributes are long and interesting like the history of his dear hometown Fort Kochi.

The life of this multifaceted personality was long, eventful and colourful as well as worthy of several chronicles. Blessed by the muse in more ways than one, Thomas was a towering presence in the art and cultural circles of Kochi until he passed away on December 16.

Born into the ancient, affluent and prominent Kurishingal family of Fort Kochi in 1938 as the second son of Chevalier KJ Burleigh and Annie, who were at the vanguard of the freedom struggle, Thomas grew up watching several stalwarts of the freedom movement visit their two-centuries-old tharavadu (ancestral house) to hold discussions with his parents.

In some interviews, he even shared how his parents took the toddler Thomas along when they went to Tamil Nadu to meet Gandhi and invite him to Fort Kochi, which was then British Cochin. During the tete-a-tete, the Mahatma took the child in his arms and presented him with an orange.

Both his parents served as councillors for many years and one of his brothers Earnest was jailed by the British in connection with the little-known Naval mutiny of Kochi.

First tryst with celluloid

Right from childhood, Thomas Burleigh was artistically inclined and when he was barely 21, he landed the role of the hero in the Malayalam movie ‘Thiramala’ in 1953. The opportunity came knocking when Thomas was in Kochi after his intermediate studies at Loyola College, Chennai.

The movie was remarkable in different aspects. In fact, Satyan, who essayed the role of the villain in the movie, later went on to become a legend in Mollywood. It also marked the entry of Ramu Kariat of ‘Chemmeen’ fame as assistant director and musical maestro Baburaj as assistant music director.