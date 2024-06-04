BJP's Mission South: Reasons to celebrate in Andhra and Kerala, but fewer seats to show!

The rival Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy faced an anti-incumbency wave and lost the elections as it failed to address unemployment, farmers' issues, welfare schemes, etc. Chandrababu Naidu is now set to play a crucial role at the Centre in the days ahead and could even dictate terms. What a turnaround for a man who was in jail just a little over seven months ago!

Karnataka was the only southern state that had conformed to the national trend in 2019. But in this election, the ruling Congress challenged this and clinched nine seats out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats there.

In the 2019 election, the Congress had won only one seat against the BJP's 25 seats. Net, net it was a gain for the grand old party, but they had expected a bigger haul after their sweeping win in the assembly elections and the implementation of the five guarantees by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In Telangana, the fall of the Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti benefitted both the Congress and the BJP, who secured eight seats each. This ensured a gain for the BJP (4 seats ) and Congress (5 seats).

Tamil Nadu was the only southern state in the 2024 Lok Sabha election to return almost the same verdict it did in 2019.

Tamil Nadu's electoral landscape was marked by the dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance, led by MK Stalin.

The alliance won all 39 seats in the 2024 election, bettering its victory margin of 38 seats in the 2019 election (one seat had been won by ex-CM O Panneerselvam's son P Ravindhranath then). The Congress party, a partner, won the only seat in Puducherry.

The rival AIADMK were inflicted a thorough drubbing and the party and its leader Edappadi K Palaniswami may face serious challenges in the days ahead.

On then to Kerala. God's own country saw the BJP opening its account in the state for the first time, a feat it has not been able to achieve despite the fact that relative to its population Kerala has more RSS shakhas than other states.

The victory of film star Suresh Gopi, the party's candidate from Thrissur, could prove to be a turning point in Kerala's electoral politics. Moreover, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP's candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, lost the election by a narrow margin.

But it must be underlined that Suresh Gopi’s image as a film actor who is not a mainstream BJP politician could have been an important factor in securing his victory. In Kerala, the performance of other mainstream BJP leaders was almost as bad as it was in the past.