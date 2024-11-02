Data-driven defence: How RBI is arming banks to manage climate risk

The recent devastation from Hurricane Milton in the United States and a spate of extreme weather events (EWEs) closer home—from landslides and floods in Kerala and Assam to heatwaves across Northern India to urban flooding across India’s major cities—underscores the growing frequency and severity of climate-related disasters. These events highlight the urgent need for robust climate risk management, both globally and domestically. According to the latest Global Climate Risk Index by Germanwatch, India ranks as the seventh most vulnerable country to climate change worldwide.

In this context, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s recent Climate Risk Information System (RB-CRIS) initiative is a significant and timely step. The initiative addresses a fundamental challenge in climate risk management—the lack of standardized, high-quality data. The fragmented nature of climate information—with varied sources, formats, and metrics—has long been a stumbling block for financial institutions in quantifying their exposure to climate risks. RB-CRIS seeks to bridge this gap by providing a centralized repository of processed, standardized climate data. This initiative aligns with global regulatory trends that emphasize the integration of climate risks into financial supervision and macroprudential policy.

As reported, the RB-CRIS shall comprise two components – first, a publicly accessible web-based directory of data sources, including meteorological and geospatial information, and second, a data portal of processed datasets in standardized formats to be made available to regulated entities in phases. On the one hand, the open-access platform will benefit not only regulated entities but also other stakeholders, including the general public. On the other hand, targeted access to processed datasets shall equip financial institutions with the tools necessary to conduct thorough climate risk assessments.

The implications of RB-CRIS for India’s banking sector are likely to be profound. Banks with exposure to sectors vulnerable to climate change, such as agriculture, infrastructure and energy, face heightened credit risks. Access to standardized climate data will enhance banks’ ability to perform stress testing and scenario analysis—critical components of effective risk management. Banks can evaluate the potential impact of various climate scenarios on their loan portfolios, capital adequacy and overall financial health. This, in turn, will inform strategic decisions around lending practices, asset allocation and capital reserves. Institutions that effectively integrate climate risk assessments may gain a competitive advantage by better pricing risks and identifying opportunities in green financing and sustainable investments.

However, the success of RB-CRIS shall hinge on addressing several policy imperatives. Firstly, the effectiveness of this system will critically depend on the quality and reliability of the data provided. Ensuring data accuracy requires robust methodologies for data collection, processing and verification. There is also the question of interoperability—how well will the data from RB-CRIS integrate with banks’ existing risk management systems? Banks will need to upgrade their technological infrastructure to utilize this data effectively.

Secondly, the initiative will significantly burden India’s banks in developing the capacity to interpret and act on climate data. Many institutions, notably smaller regional banks, may lack the expertise to translate this information into meaningful risk assessments and strategic decisions. This could lead to a widening gap between large, well-resourced banks and their smaller counterparts, potentially exacerbating systemic risks rather than mitigating them. Therefore, concerted efforts will be needed to strengthen the capabilities of all banking institutions—particularly the smaller ones—through targeted training and resource support, ensuring that the entire sector can effectively manage climate risks and contribute to financial stability.

Thirdly, the central bank must provide clear guidelines on how to effectively utilize the RB-CRIS data in forward-looking climate scenario modelling. This is particularly urgent and important given the RBI’s indication in its draft disclosure framework that starting from the next financial year, regulated entities like scheduled commercial banks will be required to disclose information on governance, strategy and risk management metrics in line with international standards such as the IFRS S2, based on the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. Such guidelines will aid banks in aligning their practices with global best practices and regulatory expectations.

Fourthly, the government and the RBI should explore ways to leverage this data to develop policies in risk-prone areas and sectors. For instance, the government could roll out incentives for climate-adaptive or mitigative actions, such as investing in resilient infrastructure like underground power grids in cyclone-prone regions to reduce the risk of outages. Similarly, the RBI could introduce macroprudential measures like a carbon countercyclical capital buffer, requiring banks to build up higher equity capital during periods of increased carbon-intensive credit exposure, thereby enhancing the robustness of the financial system.

Fifthly, there’s a risk that the RB-CRIS could inadvertently encourage a tick-box approach to climate risk management. Banks might focus on complying with the letter of any new regulations rather than genuinely integrating climate considerations into their core business strategies. This could lead to a situation where climate risks are siloed within risk departments rather than being treated as a fundamental business issue. To address this potential challenge, the RBI should develop a comprehensive climate risk governance framework mandating board-level oversight, implement climate stress tests that assess business model resilience, and introduce a disclosure regime emphasizing qualitative aspects of banks’ climate strategies.

Finally, there is the broader economic impact to consider. Nudged by RB-CRIS, as banks adjust their risk assessment models to account for climate change, there may be an uncalibrated shift in lending away from carbon-intensive industries. While this supports environmental objectives, it raises concerns about the economic transition for sectors and communities reliant on these industries. Policymakers must develop strategies to support a just transition, ensuring that efforts to mitigate climate risks do not inadvertently exacerbate social and economic inequalities.

