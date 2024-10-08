No degrees needed: Porombokkiyal Fest highlights the art of gaining scientific knowledge in the field

Beyond the Flock: The Science and Art of Goat Herding

A Thangavelu has been managing sheep flocks for over 30 years and is among the last few practitioners of transhumance, an ancient migratory practice of pastoralists from Ramanathapuram to Thanjavur. In conversation with Kadhir Nambi, Thangavelu talks about the intricacies of goat herding and its importance for agriculture.

Both velladu (a type of goat) and semmari aadu (a type of sheep) are reared by pastoralists. Both types are reared for their meat, but velladu is more popular. While velladu is sold at Rs 7000-10000 a pair, semmari aadu is sold at about Rs 5000.

Thangavelu, on the topic of rearing goats, talked about the grasses they prefer. “Goats will eat anything that grows close to the ground,” he said.

Kadhir added that, previously, most grasses known to be potent nitrogen fixers were grown intentionally and later ploughed into the soil to prepare the land for the next crop. “There used to be a saying that ‘fields should be messy and the house clean’, but nowadays our houses are messy and the fields pristine,” he said. Without wild grass growth, the fields do not attract goat herds. Goat herds help in dispersing seeds, Kadhir said. Goat droppings introduce diverse plant varieties to the fields, helping balance the nutrient composition of the soil.

The introduction of synthetic pesticides and weedicides have changed the property of the soil, Thangavelu said, adding, “The soil is loose and dry, unlike the sticky clay-like soil in the region.” Wild plant growth is terminated, and along with it, beneficial wildlife too. Dead insects, snails, crabs and birds are a common sight on such fields, Thangavelu and Kadhir noted. The wild grass on the edges of the fields are destroyed just before cultivation to prevent snakes from settling near the crops, Kadhir said. Such ignorant farming practices induced by the introduction of monoculture have led to the disappearance of several local species; “kombu theni (a type of honey bee) is no longer spotted in the region,” said Thangavelu.

Thangavelu identified grass varieties goats liked to eat: arugampul, ammanpacharisi, kaattu kambu, sabari kodi and moongil pul. Kadhir pointed out that goats also eat the remains of harvested crops sometimes and end up ingesting residual synthetic pesticides.

Thangavelu then talked about how he herds the goats. The goats must be watched carefully, leaving him with no time to rest. He often eats while walking, his staff held in the crook of his arm. “The staff was originally made from bamboo shoots, but the one I have is made from a eucalyptus branch,” Thangavelu said.

Common pool resources provided most things needed to sustain a herd of goats: expansive grazing grounds and open access water bodies. However, the availability of such resources is on the decline, as public property is often subsumed under government property and is fenced. The Madurai HC has ruled that goat herders have the right to access local water bodies but many are unaware of the provision, said Kadhir.

The value of goats varies according to its intended use: goats are sold for meat on the basis of weight, said Thangavelu. But goats are also great for nutrient cycling and brush control in agricultural lands; they are sometimes ‘hired’ by farmers at about Rs 3 per goat, said M Krishna in a later conversation.

Thangavelu and Kadhir underlined the importance of common pool resources for goat herding. A specific community of transhumance practitioners from Coimbatore travel along the Palakkad bypass and begin their return at the onset of the Southwest monsoon through Walayar to Gobichettipalayam; they go back home to Appanaickempalayam around Pongal time. To embark on this journey, the goat herder needs to be aware of the climate patterns and availability of grazing resources along the route, said Kadhir. However, changing climatic conditions and increased privatisation of property is threatening the future of this sustainable lifestyle.