Mamata's Aparajita bill: Another emotionally charged but ultimately superficial solution

Dubbed "Abhaya" by the local media, symbolising "fearlessness", her case had reignited nationwide protests similar to that which followed the Nirbhaya tragedy. In 2013, the overwhelming national grief and anger had led to the introduction of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, which significantly stiffened penalties for sexual assaults, including imposing life imprisonment and the death penalty for the most egregious offenses. These amendments sent a clear and forceful political statement, underscoring a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual violence.

However, despite these legislative amendments, the expected deterrent effect has not materialised. TMC MP Derek O'Brien recently reflected poignantly on this issue, stating that "between the 2012 Delhi rape and RG Kar, little has changed", highlighting the grim reality that despite legal reforms, the frequency and brutality of sexual violence remain alarmingly high.

Journalist Rohini Mohan echoes this sentiment, noting that "Harsh punishment alone has not made women safer," and pointing to the lack of effective enforcement and the persistently low conviction rates, largely due to poor investigations and legal procedures.

This failure is underscored by data from the Ministry of Statistics, which shows that only 2.56% of all rape cases in 2022 led to convictions. The severity of punishment is undermined by the inefficiency in the judicial process, demonstrating that harsher laws alone are not sufficient.

Breaking the cycle

Harsher punishments don't yield positive outcomes, yet there is little scrutiny of how politicians manipulate legal frameworks to appease public sentiment rather than instigate genuine change.It is not that lawmakers are oblivious to the systemic issues at play; rather, they engage in a form of political cost-benefit analysis, where the immediate marginal utility of quelling public anger outweighs the more substantial but less immediate benefits of comprehensive interventions. As economists often note, the rational actor tends to make decisions at the margin, prioritising short-term gains over long-term solutions.

This approach is partly also because women's safety has rarely been a significant voter priority, except in the immediate aftermath of the Nirbhaya case, which also coincided with widespread dissatisfaction with the then incumbent Delhi government.