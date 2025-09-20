The $100K Visa: Trump's talent dilemma that really hurts

NEW DELHI: The Trump administration’s move to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa holders is a decision taken at the intersection of politics, economics, and global competition.

It is certainly framed as a tough measure to rebalance the American labour market, tinged with immigration nationalism.

But the proposal may also prove to be a high-stakes gamble that could undercut US technological leadership, dent foreign relations and force companies to rethink their long-term strategies.

The H-1B visa programme has been a longstanding pathway for American companies to hire foreign workers in specialised roles, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Each year, 65,000 regular H-1B visas are issued, with an additional 20,000 reserved for those with advanced degrees from the US institutions.

The demand has far outpaced supply for years as the visa lottery system got flooded by applications from employers seeking talent that remains in short supply domestically.