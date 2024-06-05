Nation

Kerala Story: UDF won 18 seats, leaving the Left with a humiliating single-seat score

The verdict is out, and in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala.
(Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
(Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

Congress candidate Hibi Eden from Ernakulam constituency won by a high margin of 2,50,385 votes.

(Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Contesting against BJP's Rajeev Chandrashekhar and CPI's Pannian Raveendran, sitting MP Shashi Tharoor won by a low margin of 16,077 in Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

(Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)

Congress candidate Dean Kuriakose secured 4,32,372 votes in Idukki constituency and won by a margin of 1,33,727. High-range constituency reposes faith in Dean for the second time in a row.

(Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Despite the threat from Twenty-20, Benny Behanan retains traditional UDF stronghold of Chalakudy by securing 9,42,787 votes, defeating CPM candidate C Raveendranath by a margin of 1,32,274 votes.

(Photo | E Gokul, EPS)

Congress candidate Shafi had a emphatic victory beating the strongest of all LDF candidates in the fray. Shafi secured 5,57,528 votes and won by a margin of 1,14,506 votes against CPM leader K K Shailaja.

CPM’s only victory comes largely due to K Radhakrishnan’s image and credibility. Securing 4,03,447 Radhakrishnan came victorious with a low margin of 20,111 votes against Remya Haridas.

(Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Kerala Congress candidate Francis George has an handsome win in battle of two kerala Congress faction. He secured 3,64,631 votes against Kerala Congress (M) candidate Thomas Chazhikadan and won by a margin of 87,266 votes.

(Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

In Attingal, Adoor Prakash prevails in a nail-biting contest with a wafer-thin margin of 684 votes against CPM's V Joy.

Defying all speculations, Sreekandan manages to hold on Palakkad with a comfortable margin of 75,283 votes against CPM's Vijayaraghavan.

Despite the hype surrounding his opponents, Anto wins the seat for the fourth time in a row. CPM leader Thomas Isaac and BJP candidate Anil K Antony were his oppenents in Pathanamthitta.

(Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi’s victory further reinforces the on-ground political reality that the saffron party is no longer anathema to Kerala voters.

E T Muhammed Basheer (IUML) has a big victory in the league bastion after swapping seats with M P Abdussamad Samadani

Despite Samastha IUML rift, Samadani wins big defeating ex-Muslim league strongman k S Hamza in Ponnani.

(Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
CPM game plan goes wrong in Kerala's Vadakara
