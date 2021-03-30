STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021: Women are tigresses only on paper

This year’s ThinkEdu Conclave is being conducted online from March 26 to March 30, 2021.

Published: 30th March 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Lawyer Mihira Sood, author Anuja Chauhan and actress Suhasini Maniratnam

Lawyer Mihira Sood, author Anuja Chauhan and actress Suhasini Maniratnam. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Kaveree Bamzai
Express News Service

We have a three-pronged issue when it comes to protecting women in the country - the quality of the laws, the quality of enforcement and the lack of awareness or sensitisation, said Mihira Sood, a Supreme Court lawyer, while speaking at The New Indian Express' ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 on Monday.

She was speaking at a panel on the reality of today's Indian women along with author Anuja Chauhan, actor and actress-director Suhasini Maniratnam, which was being chaired by senior journalist and author Kaveree Bamzai. This year's ThinkEdu Conclave is being conducted online from March 26 to March 30, 2021.

"That is why we women remain tigresses on paper, whether it’s because of poor laws or poor implementation and the lack of sensitisation. A major part of the problem is that people expect that the law will provide them with an answer to their problems, whereas what it actually does is give you an option if you are in a position to use it," Mihira added.

Anuja Chauhan added to this and said, "Women in this country are not tigresses in reality as the onus is on the girls all the time." Suhasini also added that, "We do have laws but they don’t reach women at all."

TAGS
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 Mihira Sood Suhasini Maniratnam Anuja Chauhan
Comments

