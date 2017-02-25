STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wife of Indian shot dead in America asks 'Do we belong here?'

The wife of the late Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, Sunayana Dumala said reports of bias in the US make minorities afraid as she questioned "do we belong here".

Sunayana Dumala talks about her late husband, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, during a news conference at Garmin Headquarters in Olathe. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HOUSTON: The wife of Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was shot dead in an apparent hate crime by a Navy veteran at a bar in Olathe city, has said that she had her doubts about staying in the US but was assured by her husband that "good things happen in America".

Speaking at a news conference organised by GPS-maker Garmin where Srinivas worked, Sunayana Dumala said reports of bias in the US make minorities afraid as she questioned "do we belong here". She said she now wonders what the US government will do to stop hate crimes against minorities.

Dumala said she was concerned about shootings incidents in America and had doubted whether they should stay in the country, but her husband said that assured her saying that "good things happen in America."

Consul General of India in Houston Anupam Ray is supervising the current situation and providing all possible help for the grieving family and the community in Olathe area of Kansas.

Also read: Absurd to correlate Kansas shooting and President Trump's: White House

"Immediately when the incident occurred, Consulate rushed Deputy Consul R D Joshi and Vice Consul H Singh to Kansas to be with the family of Srinivas at this trying moment," Ray told PTI. Ever since, they have been with the family of Srinivas and have assured Sunayna of all possible support and help at this grieving moment, he said.

The late Srinivas Kuchibhotla.
File photo

Consul Joshi also met the shocked and frightened Indian community in Olathe and Alok Madasani injured in the shooting on Wednesday night. Madasani is now stable and has been discharged from the hospital.

A third person, an American man identified as Ian Grillot, 24, who tried to intervene also received injuries in the firing at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe in Kansas City in the US state of Missouri.

A University of Kansas Hospital spokeswoman said he is in fair condition. The incident evoked outrage from in the US and India with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj expressing shock over the incident.

"I am shocked at the shooting incident in Kansas in which Srinivas Kuchibhotla has been killed. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family," she said in a tweet yesterday.

The shooter, Adam Purinton, reportedly got into an argument with the victims in the terms of racism, and shouted "get out of my country", "terrorist" before shooting them. He reportedly provoked them into an argument asking about their presence and work in his country, and how they are better than him.

