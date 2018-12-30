Five viral videos that broke the Internet in 2018

Anirudh Kumar By

Online Desk

As 2018 comes to an end, we look back at the videos that caught the eye - or rather millions of eyes - among countless hours of content on various social media platforms. Some were hilarious for the wrong reasons while others made us regain our faith in humanity.

Here are five videos that went viral this year:

1. Maroon 5's youngest fan

The video of a baby girl lip-syncing to Maroon 5's 'Girls like you' with her dad took the internet by storm in October this year. The video of the adorable toddler was shot and shared by her mother Trina Wesson. It was watched by millions on social media.

2. Spiderman comes to Paris

Malian immigrant Mamoudou Gassama climbed four floors of a building unaided to rescue a boy who was dangling from a balcony. The man was hailed as the real Spiderman after his act of bravery. He was subsequently offered a role in the fire service, which he took up, and was also made a French citizen.

3. Cop turns into mimic

An Uttar Pradesh cop grabbed the limelight by adopting an innovative tactic to scare away criminals. In a video, he was heard shouting 'Thain Thain' after his revolver got jammed in an encounter in Sambhal. He mimicked gunshot sounds to make the criminals believe that it was an actual gun. The cop was later presented a certificate of bravery by the UP Police!

#WATCH: Police personnel shouts 'thain thain' to scare criminals during an encounter in Sambhal after his revolver got jammed. ASP says, 'words like 'maaro & ghero' are said to create mental pressure on criminals. Cartridges being stuck in revolver is a technical fault'. (12.10) pic.twitter.com/NKyEnPZukh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2018

4. Obama dons Santa hat

Former US President Barack Obama’s surprise visit to sick children in Washington won many hearts on social media. Sporting a Santa hat and armed with a sack of gifts, he delighted young patients at the Children's National Hospital with gifts and hugs. Soon, the former President's visit went viral on social media, with the clip being viewed more than a million times in three hours.

Thank you @BarackObama for making our patients’ day so much brighter. Your surprise warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone’s faces! Our patients loved your company…and your gifts! https://t.co/bswxSrA4sQ#HolidaysAtChildrens #ObamaAndKids pic.twitter.com/qii53UbSRS — Children's National (@childrenshealth) December 19, 2018

5. Kiki, do you love me?

Jumping out of a car, men and women all around the world danced to Drake's Kiki song as part of the #In MyFeelingsChallenge. While some successfully completed the task, many were left with a broken bone or an FIR, giving the challenge a dangerous turn.