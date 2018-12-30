STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Five viral videos that broke the Internet in 2018

Here is the list of the videos that went viral this year.

Published: 30th December 2018 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

By Anirudh Kumar
Online Desk

As 2018 comes to an end, we look back at the videos that caught the eye - or rather millions of eyes - among countless hours of content on various social media platforms. Some were hilarious for the wrong reasons while others made us regain our faith in humanity.

Here are five videos that went viral this year:

1. Maroon 5's youngest fan

The video of a baby girl lip-syncing to Maroon 5's 'Girls like you' with her dad took the internet by storm in October this year. The video of the adorable toddler was shot and shared by her mother Trina Wesson. It was watched by millions on social media.

2. Spiderman comes to Paris

Malian immigrant Mamoudou Gassama climbed four floors of a building unaided to rescue a boy who was dangling from a balcony. The man was hailed as the real Spiderman after his act of bravery. He was subsequently offered a role in the fire service, which he took up, and was also made a French citizen. 

3. Cop turns into mimic

An Uttar Pradesh cop grabbed the limelight by adopting an innovative tactic to scare away criminals. In a video, he was heard shouting 'Thain Thain' after his revolver got jammed in an encounter in Sambhal. He mimicked gunshot sounds to make the criminals believe that it was an actual gun. The cop was later presented a certificate of bravery by the UP Police!

4. Obama dons Santa hat

Former US President Barack Obama’s surprise visit to sick children in Washington won many hearts on social media. Sporting a Santa hat and armed with a sack of gifts, he delighted young patients at the Children's National Hospital with gifts and hugs. Soon, the former President's visit went viral on social media, with the clip being viewed more than a million times in three hours.

5. Kiki, do you love me?

Jumping out of a car, men and women all around the world danced to Drake's Kiki song as part of the #In MyFeelingsChallenge. While some successfully completed the task, many were left with a broken bone or an FIR, giving the challenge a dangerous turn.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maroon 5 Girls Like You Viral videos year ender 2018 Paris spiderman UP Police Thain Thain Barack Obama kiki challenge
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With bags on their backs, students cross a stream on foot as they head to school, near Kokkaragundi village in Gadag district | Express
TNIE Impact | In Karnataka's Gadag, children now go to school in bus, instead of walking in water
JEE(M) Topper from Kota says COVID was blessing in disguise, helped him focus on studies
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp