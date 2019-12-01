Home World

Apple says to 'carefully' examine Crimea map controversy

Moscow has been putting pressure on foreign companies to recognise the Black Sea peninsula as an integral part of its territory.

Published: 01st December 2019 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

Apple phones, iPhone,

Apple logo (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

MOSCOW: Apple said on Saturday it was going to "carefully" examine its controversial decision to show the annexed Crimea peninsula as part of Russia on maps and weather apps which has caused an outcry in Ukraine.

Russian lawmakers said on Wednesday that Apple had complied with a demand from Moscow for Crimea to appear as Russian territory on its maps and weather apps.

"We are going to study more carefully the question of designating disputed borders in our services," Apple said in a written statement to AFP, adding it could "adjust its approach".

Moscow has been putting pressure on foreign companies to recognise the Black Sea peninsula as an integral part of its territory.

Crimea and its largest cities Sevastopol and Simferopol have since Wednesday been displayed as Russian territory on Apple's apps when used in Russia.

When seen from other countries they appear as undefined.

In the statement, Apple said it had not made any changes to the map of Crimea outside Russia on its Plans app.

But current Russian legislation demanded that "we update the plan for Russian users", it said.

"We are looking at international legal norms as well as applicable US and local laws before taking any decision on possible changes of the Plans app. We will make those changes if they are required."

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 in a move condemned by most of the global community.

The seizure of the peninsula helped spark a separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine that has claimed more than 13,000 lives.

Ukraine lashed out at Apple this week, saying the US tech giant did not "give a damn" about the pain of the Ukrainian people.

"@Apple, please, please, stick to high-tech and entertainment. Global politics is not your strong side," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko wrote on Twitter.

Several Russian media published headlines Thursday saying that "Apple recognises that the Crimea is Russian".

US internet giant Google, for its part, does not attach any country name for Crimean cities in its geolocation services.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Apple Russia Russia maps Crimea
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp