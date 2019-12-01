Home World

Arizona restaurant writes 'ugly sweater' on takeaway ticket, customer replies 'not my pleasure'

The customer said that he 'wasn't mad but sad and  will take reparations in free chicken sandwiches.'

Food Outlet writes 'ugly Sweater' On Customer's takeaway ticket

The food outlet wrote 'UGLY SWEATER' on Daniel's takeaway ticket (Photo| IANS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Daniel (22), who resides in Phoenix, Arizona, received a blunt remark from a food outlet after he bought 30 nuggets and fries. He received a takeaway ticket where it was written in bold, 'ugly sweater'.

Finding the whole thing awkward, Daniel posted a picture on Twitter with an image of the receipt and his middle finger in the air with a caption that read: "It was not my pleasure to eat Chic Fil A today!" The hilarious post garnered 1,48,600 likes and 16,600 retweets.

After the post went viral, Daniel said in a later update, "I'm not mad but I am sad and I will take reparations in free chicken sandwiches."

In another post, Daniel also put up a few lingering questions: "1. I had a drink already 2. I shared the nugs with my gf 3. I didn't ask them to say that 4. It's not a receipt, it's a takeout ticket they use to identify the customer, it was given to me by accident 5. StReAmmY MuSiC."

A Twitter user wrote, "Okay I used to do this kind of stuff when I worked at IHOP when I'd forget to take their name and I had no idea it printed on receipts until a big scary guy looked at me weird for labelling him 'smoopsie'."

"How was their identifying remark 'ugly sweater' and not 'bullring' like I feel one's a lot more noticeable than the other if you're trying to distinguish a specific guest," added another. "If they put 'cute sweater' that would be a lie and lying is a sin," wrote another user.

