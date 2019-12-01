Namibia's Hage Geingob wins second term as president

Home World

While Geingob received 56 per cent the vote while opposition challenger Dr. Panduleni Itula had 29 per cent.

Namibian president Hage Geingob

Namibian president Hage Geingob (File photo| IANS)

By IANS

WINDHOEK (NAMIBIA): Namibia’s president won another term Saturday but the longtime ruling party lost its powerful two-thirds majority in its most challenging election since independence nearly 30 years ago.

The southern African nation’s electoral commission said President Hage Geingob received 56 per cent the vote while opposition challenger Dr Panduleni Itula had 29 per cent. Itula made history as the first independent candidate for the presidency, though he retained his ruling party membership.

The results showed a sharp decrease in support for Geingob from 87 per cent in the previous election in 2014. Public frustration has been high over corruption scandals and unemployment. “It was a tough campaign. I campaigned like hell,” Geingob said. Itula did not attend the announcement of the final results.

The ruling SWAPO party, which has been in power since independence from South Africa in 1990, received 63 per cent of the vote in the National Assembly race while the Popular Democratic Movement gained seats with 16 per cent. The percentages are roughly equal to the number of seats won. SWAPO won 77 seats in the previous election.

Some 1.3 million voters were registered for Wednesday’s election. Turnout was 60 per cent.

While troubles were reported with some electronic voting machines, a preliminary statement by observer missions called the election free, fair and “generally peaceful.” It said 62 per cent of polling stations opened on time. Some Namibians expressed frustration over what they considered the slow pace of vote-counting. 

"The counting, accuracy and verification process leave us more confused. One would think that the reason why we opted for (electronic voting machines) is for the purposes of effectiveness and efficiency,"political analyst Ndumba Kamwanyah said. "But that really is turning out to be the opposite. It seems we haven't quite mastered how to use those voting machines to our advantage."

The ruling SWAPO shortly before the election was shaken by corruption allegations linked to fishing quotas that led two cabinet ministers to resign.

