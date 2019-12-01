Home World

Netflix will stop working on some smart TVs from December 1

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Some Samsung smart TVs and Roku streaming devices will no longer be able to stream Netflix from December 1.

"We have notified all impacted members with more information about alternative devices we support so they can keep enjoying Netflix uninterrupted," the company said in a statement recently.

Users won't be able to stream the service on old Roku sticks -- 2050X, 2100X, 2000C, HD Player, SD Player, XR Player and XD Player.

The company claims that it's down to 'technical limitations' and has said that only a small number of people will be affected - and they have already been notified, ladbible.com reported.

"This change will impact select 2010 and 2011 Samsung Smart TV models that were sold in the U.S. and Canada. Affected devices will receive a notification reflecting this change. All other Samsung Smart TV models produced after 2011 will be unaffected by this change," South Korean tech giant said in a statement last month.

It did not specify exactly which models would be affected, only that customers have been notified.

Additionally, Older Vizio smart TVs will also lose Netflix. According to a Vizio representative, technical limitations will prevent the streaming service from working on some Vizio smart TVs with Vizio internet apps that were sold around 2012 to 2014.

