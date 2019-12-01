Home World

Taliban should accept US proposal for ceasefire: Afghan government

Earlier, US President Donald Trump advocated a peace 'owned by the Afghan government' during his Thursday visit at Bagram airfield.

Published: 01st December 2019 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban

Taliban fighters (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

KABUL: President Ghani's spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi on Sunday said that the Taliban should accept United States' proposal for a ceasefire agreement as that will pave way for the direct talks between the group and the Afghan government.

This statement of the Afghan government comes after US President Donald Trump advocated a peace "owned by the Afghan government" during his Thursday visit at Bagram airfield.

"Our hope is that the Taliban will work to accept their (US) ceasefire. If they (Taliban) are really committed to giving up the war - in our opinion - the best opportunity is for them to accept that opportunity," Tolo News quoted Sediqqi as saying.

During his first and a surprise meeting to Afghanistan earlier this week, US President Donald Trump had said that the terms of the deal between Washington and the Taliban would have to include a Taliban ceasefire, adding that he thought the group would agree to it.

"The Taliban wants to make a deal and we're meeting with them and we're saying it has to be a ceasefire and they didn't want to do a ceasefire and now they do want to do a ceasefire. I believe it'll probably work out that way," he said.

Meanwhile, a former member of the Taliban has said that the group would not agree to a ceasefire agreement until it does not sign a peace deal with the US.

"The agreement will be signed first, then a ceasefire will be announced. The Taliban's big secret and reason for signing an agreement are to make sure that the group has a guarantee from the US - build trust and then declare a ceasefire," said Mawolana Jalaluddin Shinwari, a former member of the Taliban. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taliban AFghanistan Taliban ceasefire Sediq Sediqqi Ashraf Ghani Donald Trump
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp