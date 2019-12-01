Home World

UK attack now political football as Johnson, Corbyn spar

The argument centers over the early release from prison of Usman Khan, who served roughly half his sentence before being set free.

Published: 01st December 2019 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

London terror attack

The scene on London Bridge in central London, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, after an attack on London Bridge on Friday. UK counterterrorism police on Saturday searched for clues into how a man imprisoned for terrorism offenses before his release last year managed to stab several people before being tackled by bystanders and shot dead by officers on London Bridge. Two people were killed and three wounded. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Britain's political leaders are sparring over who is responsible for the early release of a convicted extremist who launched a stabbing attack in central London that left two dead.

The argument centers over the early release from prison of Usman Khan, who served roughly half his sentence before being set free.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday blamed Khan's freedom on changes in sentencing rules made by the last Labour Party government before Johnson's Conservatives took power in 2010.

He promised to toughen sentencing laws.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused the Conservatives of trying to provide security "on the cheap".

After a one-day pause out of respect for victims, the Friday attack is dominating the political scene as the election nears.

The vote is set for December 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
London terror attack Usman Khan Boris Johnson Jeremy Corbyn
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp