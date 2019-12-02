Home World

EU visitors will need e-visas after Brexit: UK government

While travellers from Europe currently only require an ID card to gain entry, an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system would be introduced for anyone coming without a visa.

Published: 02nd December 2019 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

visa

For representational purposes

By IANS

LONDON: The UK's ruling Conservatives have said that visitors from the European Union (EU) would require an electronic clearance before travelling to the country after Brexit, it was reported on Monday.

Travellers from Europe currently only require an ID card to gain entry. But under the Conservatives' proposed system, they would require passports and have to fill in an online form before their trip, The Daily Mail said in a report.

The changes were outlined by Home Secretary Priti Patel on Sunday. "When people voted to leave in 2016 they were voting to take back control of our borders. After Brexit we will introduce an Australian-style points based immigration system and take steps to improve the security of the UK," Patel told the media here.

"The consequence of EU law limiting our border capability is brought home to me every day. I am committed to doing everything we can to secure the border," he added.

An Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system would be introduced for anyone coming without a visa. Travellers would pre-submit their details online, much like the American Esta (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) programme.

Conservative leaders have said that the ETA plan would "strengthen our ability to identify and block the entry of those who present a threat to the UK". Visitors would also have to declare their criminal history and hand over biometrics, such as their fingerprints.

If the new measure was implemented, European ID cards would no longer be accepted for entry, The Daily Mail reported.

The Conservative crackdown comes as opposition Labour Party chief Jeremy Corbyn on Sunday told Sky News that he did not believe freedom of movement could totally "ever come to an end because of the relationship between families, between Britain and Europe, the needs of all of our services".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
European Union UK EU visitors Brexit Priti Patel E visas
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp