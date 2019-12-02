Pakistan's PPP to submit plea for ex-President Zardari's bail on medical grounds

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The party of jailed former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari will move a bail plea on his behalf to seek medical treatment abroad, his son and PPP chairman announced on Monday, saying "we do not trust Pakistani doctors."

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the party will submit bail plea for former president Zardari on medical grounds, days after jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel abroad for better treatment on a bail plea.

Zardari, 64, was arrested in June after his bail application was rejected in connection to the fake bank accounts case.

The case pertains to a massive money laundering scam that was previously being probed by the Federal Investigation Agency.

The PPP chairman made the announcement while talking to the media where he said that the party will file a bail plea on medical grounds for the ailing former president.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the PPP will file a petition on Tuesday.

"We do not trust Pakistani doctors," the 31-year-old PPP chairman was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Zardari has told the accountability court that he is diabetic and suffers from cardiac ailments and needs medical care.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal met with his father who is currently under treatment at the premier Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Earlier this month, an accountability court earlier dismissed a plea seeking permission to move Zardari to Karachi for medical treatment.

Zardari's counsel Farooq H Naik had filed an application seeking better facilities for Faryal Talpur, a PPP leader and Zardari's sister.

Zardari, who was president of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013, was arrested in June after his bail application was rejected in connection to the fake bank accounts case.

Pakistan's former prime minister Sharif, who is serving a prison sentence for corruption, left the country last month to receive medical treatment in London.

Sharif, 69, has an immune system disorder and other health problems.