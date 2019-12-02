Home World

Sri Lanka-India bilateral ties revitalised, will maintain warm relations with New Delhi: Gotabaya Rajapaska

India offered a USD 400 million credit line to Sri Lanka for development of its infrastructure and economy during president Rajapaksa's visit to New Delhi.

Published: 02nd December 2019 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Indo-lanka ties

Prime minister Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa before their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Monday that his recent visit to India, his first foreign trip, has revitalised the historical ties between the two countries, vowing that Colombo will maintain a warm and mutually beneficial relationship in all aspects with New Delhi.

President Rajapaksa arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a three-day visit, his first overseas trip after storming to victory in Sri Lanka's presidential elections, the results of which were declared on November 17.

"At the conclusion of a very successful visit to India, the remarkable welcome, hospitality and respect accorded by Narendra Modi & Govt has revitalised the historical bond between India & LKA," the President said in a tweet on Monday.

ALSO READ: 'India, Sri Lanka need to work together for welfare of people'

"I look forward to maintaining a warm and mutually beneficial bilateral relations in all aspects," he said.

India offered a USD 400 million credit line to Sri Lanka for development of its infrastructure and economy during president Rajapaksa's visit to New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi also announced another USD 50 million credit line to help improve security in Sri Lanka following Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed more than 250 people.

India already is providing counter-insurgency training to Sri Lankan police officers.

Rajapaksa, a former defence secretary who is credited with ending the country's long civil war, was sworn in as the island nation's new president on November 18, a day after he won the closely fought presidential election.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gotabaya Rajapaksa India Sri Lanka ties India Sri Lanka relations
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp