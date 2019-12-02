Home World

Three suffer heart attacks in PIA's Jeddah to Islamabad flight

PK-742 flight, which had around 225 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at Karachi Airport on Sunday after three passengers complained of severe chest pain.

Published: 02nd December 2019 11:05 PM

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 aircraft takes off from Karachi airport

A Pakistan International Airlines flight (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Three passengers suffered heart attacks while one of them died on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Jeddah to Islamabad, according to media reports on Monday.

The PIA's PK-742 flight, which had around 225 passengers on board, made an emergency landing at Karachi Airport on Sunday after three passengers complained of severe chest pain, Pakistan Today said in a report.

An ambulance of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) with doctors and medical staff reached the tarmac at the Karachi airport to shift the critical passengers, The Express Tribune reported.

However, Mahala Bibi died before the plane had landed.

The other two ailing passengers -- a married couple -- survived.

