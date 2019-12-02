Home World

WATCH | Humility over royalty: Swedish King carries own luggage, takes Air India flight to Delhi

An Air India employee who was on the flight tweeted that the royal couple were very appreciative of the inflight hospitality.

Published: 02nd December 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath arrvie in Delhi.

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath arrive in Delhi. (Photo | Air India Twitter)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: India has royalty in its midst.

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf Folke Hubertus and Queen Silvia Renate Sommerlath, who are in the country,  began their visit after a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan from President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind, and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.

Fittingly as royals from the land of Greta Thunberg, they are also slated to take part in a programme on 'Tackling emissions and air pollution' at the India Habitat Centre on Tuesday.

The King, it could be said, managed to grab headlines right on his arrival on Monday morning in an Air India flight. 

An Air India employee who was in the flight tweeted: "The Royal Couple were very appreciative of our inflight hospitality!"

After courtesy, it was time for humility. 

King Gustaf insisted on carrying his own luggage, doing away with VIP treatment on landing. 

This was not just within the airport, but he carried it right till the car that had arrived to pick him up. 

This video is proof:

Swedish royals King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia arrive in New Delhi on 5 day India visit pic.twitter.com/cpRAzkRyF6

During their stay, the King and Queen are also slated to visit Maximum City Mumbai and meet the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday.

They will also be visiting Dehradun the next day and go to the Ram Jhula Bridge and the Bathing Ghat in Uttarakhand.


They will also inaugurate the Sarai Sewage Treatment Plant in Haridwar the same day. 

Their visit will end with a return visit to New Delhi on Friday from where they will leave for Stockholm.

This is King Gustaf's third visit to India. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, several agreements on furthering bilateral engagement are likely to be signed during the visit.

India and Sweden had a bilateral trade turnover of USD 3.37 billion in 2018 and cumulative investments of about USD 2.5 billion since 2000.

Bilateral relations between India and Sweden are friendly and based on principles of democracy and transparency, right to freedom, and rule of law.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Swedish royal couple Air India delhi
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp