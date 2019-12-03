Home World

Chohan's reappointment may convey negative message: Pakistan's Hindu lawmaker Ramesh Kumar

PTI lawmaker Dr Ramesh Kumar, who had strongly protested over Chohan's controversial remarks, said that a person with a 'negative attitude' should not be given the post.

Published: 03rd December 2019 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Hindu lawmaker Ramesh Kumar. (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

KARACHI: A Hindu lawmaker of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Tuesday slammed the reappointment of Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, sacked over his anti-Hindu remarks in March, as Punjab's Information Minister and said the move will convey a "negative message".

Punjab province Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday reappointed Chohan as his Information Minister, nine months after he was sacked over his anti-Hindu remarks that invited intense criticism from senior party leaders and the minority community.

PTI lawmaker Dr Ramesh Kumar, who had strongly protested over Chohan's controversial remarks, said that a person with a "negative attitude" should not be given the post.

"His role as the information minister previously was very negative and his remarks were not acceptable to any good human being, it is the prerogative of the Prime Minister, but this will convey a negative message," Kumar was quoted as saying by The News.

The move "testing an already tested person" shows that at the moment the party lacks people who are better suited for the office, he added.

According to a notification on Monday, Chohan will head the information department along with his current portfolio of Colonies Department.

Chohan had come under severe criticism from senior members of his party, ministers and social media users for his controversial remarks while addressing a gathering on February 24 in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

He had apologised for his remarks following intense criticism, saying he was addressing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian armed forces and their media not the Hindu community in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took serious notice of Chohan's 'anti-Hindu' remarks and directed Punjab Chief Minister Buzdar to remove him forthwith, party sources said at the time.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan.

However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.

Majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with their Muslim fellows.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Ramesh Kumar
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp