Former Pak President Asif Ali Zardari moves HC seeking bail on medical grounds

Zardari, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Islamabad, has maintained in the bail plea that he is suffering from a heart condition as well as diabetes.

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek bail on medical grounds in the two corruption cases against him, Pakistani media reported.

Zardari, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Islamabad, has maintained in the bail plea that he is suffering from a heart condition as well as diabetes and needs medical care, Dawn reported.

Zardari's sister Faryal Talpur, who is in custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), also sought bail from the IHC, arguing that she is the mother of a differently-abled child and has to take care of her.

The NAB had arrested Zardari on June 10 after the cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the IHC in the fake bank accounts case. He was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on October 22 where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The development comes days after former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was granted bail and allowed to travel to London for medical treatment.

