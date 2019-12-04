Home World

Impeachment report details 'overwhelming evidence' of misconduct in office by President Donald Trump

The 300-page document, meant to serve as the basis for the charges against Trump, also mapped out in detail what it called an unparalleled effort of obstruction.

Published: 04th December 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

House Intelligence Committee chair, Adam Schiff, speaks during a press conference on December 3, 2019, after the release of the final report of the Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry.

House Intelligence Committee chair, Adam Schiff, speaks during a press conference on December 3, 2019, after the release of the final report of the Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US Democrats presented a forceful case for impeaching and removing President Donald Trump from office Tuesday in a report detailing "overwhelming evidence" of misconduct in office and obstruction.

Immediately dismissed by the White House as the product of a "one-sided sham process," the House Intelligence Committee report accused Trump of subverting national security as he pressured Ukraine for dirt on a Democratic election rival.

Behind closed doors late Tuesday, the Democratic-led panel voted 13 to 9, along strict party lines as expected, to officially adopt and issue the report to the House Judiciary Committee, which is tasked with drafting articles of impeachment against the president.

The 300-page document, meant to serve as the basis for the charges against Trump, also mapped out in detail what it called an unparalleled effort of obstruction, including witness intimidation, to stifle the investigation into Trump's Ukraine scheme.

ALSO READ | Trump impeachment: The unravelling of the US presidency

"The president placed his personal political interests above the national interests of the United States, sought to undermine the integrity of the US presidential election process, and endangered US national security," said the final report on the Intelligence Committee's investigation.

"President Trump and his senior officials may see nothing wrong with using the power of the office of the president to pressure a foreign country to help the president's reelection campaign," it said.

"However, the Founding Fathers prescribed a remedy for a chief executive who places his personal interests above those of the country: impeachment."

'The president's dirty work'

The report, the product of a rapid-fire probe sparked by a whistleblower's complaint in August, mapped out a months-long scheme by Trump, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and senior diplomats to pressure Ukraine's president into investigating Joe Biden, the current favourite to win the Democratic 2020 White House nomination.

Trump also pressured President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate a "conspiracy theory" that it was Ukraine, and not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 US election, to benefit the Democrats.

In both cases, the report said, Trump conditioned nearly $400 million in US military aid and a high-profile summit with Zelensky on Kiev opening the investigations.

Democrat Adam Schiff, the head of the House Intelligence Committee, said the White House demands left Ukraine, which is under constant threat from Russia-backed rebels, vulnerable as Trump sought help for his 2020 reelection.

"This report chronicles a scheme by the president of the United States to coerce an ally, Ukraine, that is at war with an adversary, Russia, into doing the president's dirty work," he told reporters.

'Ramblings of a basement blogger'

Secondly, the report said, Trump actively sought to obstruct the congressional probe, refusing to provide documents to investigators, preventing witnesses from appearing, and threatening some of those who did appear.

"Donald Trump is the first president in the history of the United States to seek to completely obstruct an impeachment inquiry undertaken by the House of Representatives," it said.

"President Trump's ongoing effort to thwart Congress' impeachment power risks doing grave harm to the institution of Congress."

In London for a NATO summit, Trump again accused the Democrats of playing a political game.

"The impeachment is a hoax. It's turned out to be a hoax. It's done for purely political gain," he said.

His spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham doubled down in dismissing both the report and Schiff's investigation. 

"At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump," she said in a statement.

The report "reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing."

Impeachment before Christmas?

The report is expected to form the basis for the Judiciary Committee to draw up formal charges, or articles of impeachment, in the coming weeks.

If, as expected, the articles are passed by the Democratic-led House, the case will go to the Republican-controlled Senate for trial in January.

The Judiciary panel, which begins meeting Wednesday, has set no formal timeframe.

But Democrats aim to hold a full House impeachment vote before the body goes on break for Christmas, December 25. 

Schiff said that while the Judiciary Committee meets, his panel could continue investigating other angles of the Ukraine scheme, including whether Trump actually began much earlier to pressure Zelensky's predecessor Petro Poroshenko for the investigations, and whether some members of Congress were involved.

But he stressed the need to move quickly, accusing Trump of seeking election help not only from Ukraine but Russia and China.

"There is I think grave risk to the country with waiting until we have every last fact when we already know enough about the president's misconduct to make a responsible judgement," Schiff said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trump impeachment report House committee report Trump impeachment inquiry
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp