Home World

Resoundingly surprised at RBI's decision to keep policy rates unchanged: Singapore's DBS bank

'I cannot remember the last time there has been such a resounding surprise as far as the RBI decision is concerned,' said Taimur Baig, managing director at DBS Group Research.

Published: 05th December 2019 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

DBS Bank in Singapore.

DBS Bank in Singapore. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based DBS Banking Group on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India's decision to keep repo rate unchanged was a "resounding surprise".

"I cannot remember the last time there has been such a resounding surprise as far as the RBI decision is concerned," said Taimur Baig, managing director and chief economist at DBS Group Research.

Repo rate explainer: Why is it important and how does its rise or fall affect you? 

Baig also added that it defies the expectation of the market and also the body language of the central bank over the past six months or so when they seemed amenable towards out-of-the-box thinking and being proactive in terms of supporting growth," he said.

After five consecutive cuts in interest rates this year, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, on Thursday unanimously voted to hold the key repo rate at 5.15 per cent and reverse repo rate at 4.90 per cent unexpectedly.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Rate cut Policy rates Repo rate DBS bank
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp